99 monks ordained as Phuket prayers continue for HRH Bajrakitiyabha

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew joined a mass ordination of 99 monks yesterday (Jan 26) held to make merit and offer blessings and best wishes for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati.



By The Phuket News

Friday 27 January 2023, 10:56AM

The event, held at Wat Thep Wanaram (Wat Manik) in Srisoonthorn, saw 99 images of Princess Bajrakitiyabha, the eldest child of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (Rama X), handed out to the new monks.

The event continued the daily practice of mass prayers being held in Phuket for the recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha. Every day, a main government office in Phuket holds an event to pray for the recovery of the Princess.

Joining the event yesterday were a host of leading officials from a wide range of government offices and agencies, as well as members of the public.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha collapsed unconscious while she was training her pet dogs in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima at 6.20pm on Dec 14.

She was taken to Pakchongnana Hospital in the district to receive initial treatment under the advice of royal doctors. She was then transported by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after her condition was stabilised.

The princess’s pets were being trained as they competed in the Thailand Working Dog Championship 2022 organised by the Royal Thai Army at the Military Dog Battalion in the district from Dec 10-19 , 2022.

In the most recent official statement on the condition of the princess, issued on Jan 7, the Royal Household Bureau said that she remained unconscious due a bacterial infection.

Royal doctors concluded her unconscious state resulted from severe heart arrhythmia due to inflammation of the heart after a mycoplasma infection.