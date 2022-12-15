The bureau said the princess passed out while she was training her pet dogs in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima at 6;20pm yesterday.
The princess was taken to Pakchongnana Hospital in the district to receive initial treatment under the advice of royal doctors, it said. She was transported by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after her condition was stabilised, reports the Bangkok Post.
The princess’s pets were being trained to compete in the Thailand Working Dog Championship 2022 organised by the Royal Thai Army and being held from Dec 10-19 at the Military Dog Battalion in the district.
