Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati in hospital with heart problem

BANGKOK: Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after passing out because of a heart problem, the Royal Household Bureau announced today (Dec 15).

health
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 15 December 2022, 05:33PM

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati is greeted by well-wishers outside the Grand Palace on Oct 31, 2020. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The bureau said the princess passed out while she was training her pet dogs in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima at 6;20pm yesterday.

The princess was taken to Pakchongnana Hospital in the district to receive initial treatment under the advice of royal doctors, it said. She was transported by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after her condition was stabilised, reports the Bangkok Post.

The princess’s pets were being trained to compete in the Thailand Working Dog Championship 2022 organised by the Royal Thai Army and being held from Dec 10-19 at the Military Dog Battalion in the district.

