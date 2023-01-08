333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Princess remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness

Princess remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness

BANGKOK: Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati remained unconscious and royal doctors blamed her illness on a bacterial infection.


By Bangkok Post

Sunday 8 January 2023, 01:55PM

People hold pictures of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati while extending their best wishes for her recovery at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok on Jan 5, 2023. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

People hold pictures of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati while extending their best wishes for her recovery at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok on Jan 5, 2023. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

In its third statement on the condition of the princess on Saturday night (Jan 7), the Royal Household Bureau said that royal doctors concluded her unconscious state resulted from severe heart arrhythmia due to inflammation of the heart after a mycoplasma infection, reports the Bangkok Post.

The bureau said that the princess remained unconscious and royal doctors continued to administer medicine, including antibiotics, and use equipment to support the function of her lungs and kidneys while monitoring her condition closely.

Earlier the bureau said the princess passed out while she was training her pet dogs in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima at 6.20pm on Dec 14.

Brightview Center

The princess was taken to Pakchongnana Hospital in the district to receive initial treatment under the advice of royal doctors, the bureau said. She was transported by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after her condition was stabilised.

The princess’s pets were being trained as they competed in the Thailand Working Dog Championship 2022 organised by the Royal Thai Army at the Military Dog Battalion in the district from Dec 10-19 , 2022.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreign diver missing off Phuket
Excitement at Hong Kong’s China border as quarantine lifted
Warning of fake banknotes in Phuket
Phuket tourism leaders unite: End ‘vaccinated only entry’ for all countries
Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Briton
Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic
COVID-jab rules for travellers confirmed
CAAT confirms COVID vaccination requirements for entering Thailand
Phuket is ‘COVID ready’, assures health chief ahead of Chinese influx
Patong floating ‘beach club barge’ seeks approval
Electricity bills go 13% up for all businesses in Phuket, nationwide
New curbs hobble return of Indians
Crackdown on foreign workers intensifies amid dire labour shortage in Phuket
High hopes for road safety under new points system
Phuket tourist reunited with lost iPhone

 

Phuket community
Crackdown on foreign workers intensifies amid dire labour shortage in Phuket

IMO The REAL objection is to the stunning Rusia women working as prostitutes. They certainly will ...(Read More)

Crackdown on foreign workers intensifies amid dire labour shortage in Phuket

Just look at the expat Facebook groups. Guy today hiring himself out as a traveling barber, not only...(Read More)

Phuket is ‘COVID ready’, assures health chief ahead of Chinese influx

Wise words from Mr.Kurt again. Lol....(Read More)

Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Briton

Please Capricornball , keep honking at them....(Read More)

Patong floating ‘beach club barge’ seeks approval

Technically registered as vessel, must have 535 life jackets +spare. When 'passengers' come...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic

555. There's no reason to panic just because the people in charge have no idea what to do ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism leaders unite: End ‘vaccinated only entry’ for all countries

After 3 years of Covid controls, these individuals show they haven't learned a thing. They all s...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Try not to panic

So.... Thai officials are caught out on their short or otherwise erased memory of their own histori...(Read More)

Phuket is ‘COVID ready’, assures health chief ahead of Chinese influx

Dr Kusak knows flood of chinese coming to Phuket are weak vaccinated, and due to 100% lockdowns peop...(Read More)

Suspect surrenders in fatal shooting of Briton

Nephew of former Pattaya mayor, says it all. They really think they above of law. Hang him twice!!...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 