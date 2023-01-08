Princess remains unconscious, bacteria blamed for illness

BANGKOK: Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati remained unconscious and royal doctors blamed her illness on a bacterial infection.



By Bangkok Post

Sunday 8 January 2023, 01:55PM

People hold pictures of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati while extending their best wishes for her recovery at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok on Jan 5, 2023. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

In its third statement on the condition of the princess on Saturday night (Jan 7), the Royal Household Bureau said that royal doctors concluded her unconscious state resulted from severe heart arrhythmia due to inflammation of the heart after a mycoplasma infection, reports the Bangkok Post.

The bureau said that the princess remained unconscious and royal doctors continued to administer medicine, including antibiotics, and use equipment to support the function of her lungs and kidneys while monitoring her condition closely.

Earlier the bureau said the princess passed out while she was training her pet dogs in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima at 6.20pm on Dec 14.

The princess was taken to Pakchongnana Hospital in the district to receive initial treatment under the advice of royal doctors, the bureau said. She was transported by helicopter to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital after her condition was stabilised.

The princess’s pets were being trained as they competed in the Thailand Working Dog Championship 2022 organised by the Royal Thai Army at the Military Dog Battalion in the district from Dec 10-19 , 2022.