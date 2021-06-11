50 baby turtles hatch after rescue from storm-lashed nest

PHUKET: A total of 50 baby green sea turtles hatched under care at the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) yesterday (June 10). The turtles were safely rescued as eggs from a nest being inundated by strong storm-surge waves near Promthep Cape late last month.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 11 June 2021, 12:42PM

The nest was initially discovered on Laem Pai Beach, Rawai, by local resident Plernthana Chartsuk on April 18.

As the nest was laid above the high-tide mark, local marine experts decided to leave it in place instead of disturbing it by moving it to a safer location. A wooden fence was erected around the nest to protect it from predators and officers were stationed to watch over the nest 24 hours a day.

However, the nest was threatened by strong waves surging high up the beach late last month, forcing marine life experts at the PMBC to take the eggs into care.

In total, 83 eggs were safely recovered from the nest and were taken to the PMBC at Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast. The remaining 25 eggs in the nest were no longer in a condition to produce offspring.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) reported that the 50 baby turtles took 53 days to hatch since the nest was found.

“The remaining 33 eggs are still under close care and are expected to hatch soon,” the DMCR noted.