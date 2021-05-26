Turtle eggs safely recovered after strong waves endanger nest

PHUKET: Marine wildlife experts from the Phuket Marine Biological Center (PMBC) were called in to safely recover eggs from a green sea turtle nest in Rawai yesterday (May 26) after the protective barrier installed around it suffered damage from strong waves pounding the shore.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 May 2021, 08:45AM

The eggs were safely recovered from the turtle nest at Laem Pai Beach, near Cape Promthep, Photo: Rawai Municipality

The barrier installed around the nest had suffered damage from constant battering by strong waves. Photo: Rawai Municipality

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos explained that he was notified of the situation endangering the nest, and called officers at the PMBC.

Strong waves battering the west coast were surging high up the beach. The constant pounding had damaged the wooden fence that was installed around the nest to protect it from predators, he explained.

Of note, other beaches along Phuket’s west coast, including Bang Tao further north, have suffered similar damage from heavy surf caused by the fallout of Cyclone Yaas hundreds of kilometres away in the Bay of Bengal.

The nest, at Laem Pai Beach in Moo 6, Baan Laem Promthep, was found by a local resident on Apr 18.

Marine biologists from the PMBC, which is operated by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), arrived at the beach and excavated the nest with the assistance of Rawai Municipality officials and other volunteers.

In total, 108 eggs were found in the nest. However, only 83 eggs were deemed healthy and were taken to the PMBC at Cape Panwa, on Phuket’s east coast, to be cared for until they hatch, which is expected to be in the next 10-15 days, Mr Aroon said.