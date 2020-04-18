THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

PHUKET: Wildlife officials have claimed that all animals at the beleaguered Phuket Zoo are in “perfect condition” following an inspection visit to the site yesterday (Apr 17).

animalsCoronavirusCOVID-19healthwildlife
By The Phuket News

Saturday 18 April 2020, 11:16AM

Wildlife officials have confirmed that Phuket Zoo will file a formal request to close the tourist attraction, possibly only temporarily, blaming the economic situation caused by the COVID-19 fallout for the zoo’s inability to keep operating. Photo: Roma Neus / file

Wildlife officials have confirmed that Phuket Zoo will file a formal request to close the tourist attraction, possibly only temporarily, blaming the economic situation caused by the COVID-19 fallout for the zoo’s inability to keep operating. Photo: Roma Neus / file

Representatives from the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Livestock Development (DLD), Phuket Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, Chief of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre, Phuket wildlife officials and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) visited the zoo yesterday following complaints filed with police at the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Division in Bangkok.

Of paticular concern was a tiger who had been cited as “worryingly thin”.

The officials stated that the tiger pictured in the complaint is old and therefore naturally thin due to ageing and deterioration of health, a normal condition they confirmed. The picture was from someone’s social media account, they added.

They also confirmed that officers at the zoo provide the animals with sufficient food everyday.

Piyawat Sukon, Chief of the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area Conservation Centre in Thalang, confirmed to The Phuket News on Wednesday (Apr 15) that he already knew about the tiger from posts on social media.

The issue of the tiger’s condition was also raised at a meeting of the 5th Area Office of the DNP on Wednesday morning, Mr Piyawat said.

“In the photo [posted online], the tiger looks thin, but we need to check why it looks thin,” Mr Piyawat had said.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The investigation comes as local wildlife officials also confirmed that Phuket Zoo will file a formal request to close the tourist attraction, possibly only temporarily, blaming the economic situation caused by the COVID-19 fallout for the zoo’s inability to keep operating.

“I just know that the Phuket Zoo owner will not continue to run Phuket Zoo and that the owner will ask to have the permit to operate a zoo cancelled because Phuket Zoo has been affected by [the] COVID-19 [situation].

“But we have yet to receive the formal request. We are waiting to receive it,” he added.

Mr Piyawat also confirmed that he had also been told of the zoo’s intention to shut down.

However, he explained that unless the zoo was ordered closed by wildlife officials and its permit revoked by force, the owner of Phuket Zoo is legally able to reopen another zoo at a later date.

He also explained that in legal terms even if the current owner was refused a new permit at a later date, the owner may be involved in a zoo granted permission to open to another person.

See original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

simonh | 18 April 2020 - 14:48:03 

@Kurt: the animals are in the same perfect mental condition as those government officials

Dicko | 18 April 2020 - 14:32:03 

You couldn't ask for a better demonstration of how bribery and corruption continue openly and without shame in this country. What a pitiful and sad situation.

Christy Sweet | 18 April 2020 - 13:20:54 

 So which is it? The tiger is skinny because of age, or the tiger's wasting needs investigating?  Never forget a temple drowned tigers  to sell intact pelts and no one ever was punished over it  AND it still has tigers.

Kurt | 18 April 2020 - 11:51:26 

It is impossible the animals in Phuket Zoo are in perfect condition ( physically and mentally). Time Phuket Zoo Official have a look in Singapore-, Berlin-, Rotterdam-, New York Zoo's to learn a bit about animal well being facilities. Phuket Zoo is a disgrace, a shame.

CaptainJack69 | 18 April 2020 - 11:34:53 

Well there's nothing quite like a 'surprise' inspection to find out what's really going on.

LALALA | 18 April 2020 - 11:32:09 

Welcome to Lalaland, the animals in the zoo are in perfect condition... hahaha...this may be right by local standard and Thai understanding but definitely not by any international standard... same as usual, complete BS. Thailand=land of scam, next zoo operator to continue to rip off tourists abusing nature, business and brown envelop tradition need to continue. Simply disgusting.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials confirm all animals are being taken good care of as Phuket Zoo awaits closure.
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases, total holds at 192
COVID-19 active screening campaign tackles Bang Tao
Phuket Property Guide: Will there really be a ‘COVID crash’ in Phuket property?
Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered
Storms help to replenish empty dams
TAT expects only 16mn international tourists, B1.9trn loss in revenues
Old shrine surfaces as Bang Wad reservoir hits bottom
Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’
Confusion, seizure, strokes: How COVID-19 may affect the brain
‘Team Thailand’ to save nation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo tigers inspected? Feeding the needy! Thailand COVID cases at 2,700! || April 17
Navy assures Phuket fishing fleet clear of COVID-19
Drug raids net five suspects, nearly 10k meth pills, 300g of ice
One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192

 

Phuket community
Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

I have no medical experience and i am keen to get back to normal. However i think the 30th is a litt...(Read More)

Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered

In the picture there is a child without face mask. They are the most dangerous : may have the virus ...(Read More)

Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

Construction industry will be in huge demand soon - to rebuild tourism ...(Read More)

Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered

1 infection in Phuket in 3 days that explains why lockdown has been extended by 4 days all becomes c...(Read More)

Prayut orders review of 5k cash scheme

CaptainJack69: I was informed that this loan of 10,000 baht is granted at a very favorable interest ...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

@Kurt: the animals are in the same perfect mental condition as those government officials...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

You couldn't ask for a better demonstration of how bribery and corruption continue openly and wi...(Read More)

‘Team Thailand’ to save nation

Great idea! Billionaires Have a well known for having the people’s best interest at heart....(Read More)

One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192

Those check points with poorly trained staffers huddled about yakking through cotton fabric are a g...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

So which is it? The tiger is skinny because of age, or the tiger's wasting needs investigating?...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
Seara Sports

 