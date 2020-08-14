Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Young guns rule the roost at badminton national championships

Young guns rule the roost at badminton national championships

BADMINTON: Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Phittayaporn Chaiwan were crowned singles champions while Supak Jomkoh landed a couple of titles on the final day of the 2020 Toyota Thailand Badminton Championships yesterday (Aug 13).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 August 2020, 10:59AM

Mixed doubles champions Supak Jomkoh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran. Photo: Bangkok Post

Mixed doubles champions Supak Jomkoh, left, and Supissara Paewsampran. Photo: Bangkok Post

Third seed Kunlavut captured the men’s singles honours after he upset top seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-17, 21-23, 21-11 in the final of the B1.02 million tournament.

Kunlavut, 19, is a three-time world junior champion. He made his first World Tour final appearance at the Spain Masters earlier this year, losing to former world No.1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the title match of the Super 300 event in Barcelona.

Phittayaporn, who was seeded fourth, captured the women’s singles crown after she defeated second seed Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-16, 21-16.

Supak ended the tournament with two titles, winning the men’s and mixed doubles titles.

The 23-year-old teamed up with Supissara Paewsampran to defeat Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Khanchanok Sudjaipraparat 21-13, 21-14 in the mixed doubles decider.

He then paired with Kittinupong Kedren in the men’s doubles final to beat Nattapat Trynkajee and Danupat Viriyangkoon 21-17, 21-13.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Nuntakarn Aimsaard and Benyapa Aimsaard claimed the women’s doubles crown after beating Nitchaon Jindapol and Rawinda Prajongjai 12-21, 21-17, 21-17.

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, who was re-elected as president of the Badminton Association of Thailand for a fourth term on Sunday, congratulated all the winners.

“This year’s tournament was a great success since we had so many young players taking part in the competition,” said Patama. “We also have new champions in every category which shows that there is no shortage of exciting new talent in the country.

“These players will represent Thailand at the Thomas and Uber Cup. For Supak, it will be his first time playing for the national team and also for Nattapat in the men’s doubles.

“Sisters Nuntakarn and Benyapa Aimsaard were the surprise package and won the women’s doubles event. Nitchaon also did very well in her first ever doubles competition,” she added.

The B1,020,000 tournament was a qualifying event for the Thomas and Uber Cup 2020 to be held in Aarhus, Denmark between Oct 3-11.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket youth sailors chart course for national champs
Thai leagues get go-ahead to allow fans
Asia’s qualifying round for World Cup put off to 2021
Verstappen breaks Mercedes win streak
A new winner could emerge as Champions League enters ‘final eight’ stage
Swinging for a good cause at the Pepper’s Golf Day
Morikawa takes first major at PGA Championship
Patama wins another term as BAT chief
Verstappen breaks Mercedes streak in F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Johnson and Koepka set for another PGA final showdown
Selby ends Noppon’s run in cliffhanger
Bottas beats Hamilton as Hulk takes third
Guardiola targets ‘next step’ in Champions League after Man City dump out Real Madrid
Foreigners cry racism over race ban
Football Association of Thailand in trouble, ‘needs to borrow money’

 

Phuket community
Missing Brit found safe

@Tbird No one to blame except himself ! Being that drunk and driving a bike and having an accident...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

@lalala Going to KZ ? Yeah,that must be the perfect place if one doesn't like Thailand"s c...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

Also: The photo in the article depicts a happy, healthy looking chap. When I met him, he looked like...(Read More)

Missing Brit found safe

DeK: Self-Preservation requires me to be vague. Lalala: You got it about right. Don't come here ...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

Hubert K...your explanation does not negate the fact that Phuket - and for me whole LOS - is a rip o...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group

If they are going to do it this way as a trial then hope no untested before boarding Thai nationals ...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

Mr Timothy,Mr.Kurt As in any other country of the world there are regions more expensive than other...(Read More)

Revival of global flights tops agenda, Phuket cited best suited to receive first international tourists

Other countries allow flights in & just require a 14 day quarantine (in many places self-imposed...(Read More)

Phuket travel bubbles to begin with test group

Not have to put energy in setting up things who will not be used. Must be insane to travel to Phuket...(Read More)

Patong hotels, beach chair operators move to change Phuket’s reputation as expensive

I'm looking at the link to this article on PN's home page directly under a (much bigger) ban...(Read More)

 

Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
M Beach Club Phuket
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thai Residential

 