Patama wins another term as BAT chief

BADMINTON: Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul was re-elected as president of the Badminton Association of Thailand for a third term yesterday (Aug 9).

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Monday 10 August 2020, 12:34PM

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul. Photo: Bangkok Post

Patama received 100% votes from 41 local clubs and all 17 members of the executive committee. She will serve as the BAT chief for the next four years.

“I would like to thank everyone for voting for me to serve as president of the Badminton Association of Thailand for another term,” said Patama after yesterday’s election.

“I would also like to thank everyone involved – the executive committee, member clubs, coaches, athletes and officials – for their hard work during the previous term.”

Patama credited the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Narional Olympic Committee of Thailand, the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund and major sponsors Toyota and Yonex for playing their part in developing the sport in the country.

Patama also said the BAT is planning to organise local tournaments in November in case the Badminton World Federation called off the remainder of the 2020 international calendar due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The BWF last month cancelled four events in Asia, including the China Open, scheduled to run from Sept 15-20 in Changzhou, the Taiwan Open (Sept 1-6), Korea Open (Sept 8-13) and Japan Open (Sept 22-27).

The China Masters and the Dutch Open have also been called off while the season-ending World Tour Finals in Guangzhou, China, is still on the calendar and will conclude on Dec 20.