World’s your oyster at ‘333 At The Beach’

333 At The Beach is part of the Intercontinental Phuket Resort – in fact the name derives from the resort’s address: 333, 333/3 Moo 3, Kamala Beach. However, it’s a separate building with its own car parking and has the casual ‘feel’ of a stand-alone beach bar/restaurant, with its mostly under cover, ‘toes in the sand’, seating. There’s even a row or two of sun loungers amongst the trees for an even more relaxed drink or snack while the sun goes down.

Dining

By Amy Bensema

Sunday 7 May 2023, 11:00AM

If you find yourself on Phuket’s west coast looking for somewhere to watch a spectacular sunset, enjoy a sundowner or two, and/or have a bite to eat, then make a beeline for ‘333 at the Beach’ – it’s hard to beat.

We were there for all three and we settled into a prime spot in the restaurant area, right at the beach’s edge, with a superb view of Kamala Bay and the approaching sunset through the palm trees.

Most evenings 333 guests can enjoy the sounds of the resident DJ. The exceptions are Tuesday, when there’s a fire show on the beach, and Friday when a saxophonist replaces the DJ. We were there on Tuesday and, after the sun had gone down, the fire show started. My take on fire shows was always, “When you’ve seen one you’ve seen them all.” How wrong can you be! The show at 333 was truly amazing, the showman extremely skillful with a wide repertoire. We watched entranced from start to finish, by which time we were getting hungry.

We ordered each dish to share and started with Red Grouper Ceviche (coconut base ceviche served with soft tacos). A beautiful combination of ceviche’s definitive sour tones with a slight spicy touch and exquisitely tender fish; we cleared the plate in short order and were ready for our next treat.

We had decided to try one of 333’s signature plant-based dishes, Tempeh (fermented soybean cake, smoked charred roots, heart lettuce with lime and coriander vinaigrette). For a dyed-in-the-wool meat eater this was a revelation. The dense-textured (just like meat!), slightly nutty, soybean cake absorbs the flavours of the ingredients it’s cooked with, so the chef who prepares it orchestrates the overall experience. 333’s chef produced a masterpiece.

Moving on, we shared a Kurobuta Pork Chop (with chimichurri sauce and sweet potatoes) and Thai Wagyu Short Ribs (slow-cooked short ribs with fresh herbs and jalapeno). The pork chop was as succulent and tender as you’d expect of “the Wagyu of pork”, while the subtle tones of the chimichurri sauce perfectly complemented the luxurious flavour of the pork – without overpowering it.

Loaded with flavour and so tender it almost dissolves in the mouth, the wagyu short ribs were the jewel in the crown on our dinner at 333. The fresh crunchy salad proved a perfect contrast to the strong meatiness of the beef, and the lively jalapeno peppers (that were a touch on the spicy side), made for a memorable combination of flavours and textures.

Almost too full to contemplate a desert, we nevertheless did our duty with a Mixed Nut Maple Syrup Tart and a Wild Strawberry Cheesecake. The mixed nut tart, served with a variety of berries, was packed with healthy nuttiness and, while proving a challenge after a full meal, was nevertheless devoured voraciously. The cheesecake, beautifully presented, was a delightful blend of understated flavours and succumbed easily to our attention.

333 at the Beach is the perfect place to chill out beachside. The service is faultless, the ambience laid back, the menu inspired and the food simply scrumptious.

333 At The Beach. Food served 11.30am - 9:30pm. Beverages 10am-12 midnight. Reservations: +66 76 629 999.

Visit:

Website: Phuket.intercontinental.com/dining/333-at-the-beach

Facebook: 333atthebeach

Instagram: 333atthebeach