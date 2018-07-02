FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
World Cup penalty drama as Russia set up Croatia quarter-final

WORLD CUP: Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev was the hero as Russia beat 2010 winners Spain on penalties to set up a World Cup quarter-final against Croatia, who survived their own spot-kick drama yesterday (July 1).

Monday 2 July 2018, 11:27AM

Igor Akinfeev was Russia’s hero in the penalty shoot-out, saving Iago Aspas’s spot-kick with his legs. Photo: Juan Mabromata / AFP

Fernando Hierro’s Spain totally dominated the match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, hogging 74% of possession, but created few clear-cut chances and buckled under pressure when it mattered most.

Veteran goalkeeper Akinfeev saved penalties from Koke and Iago Aspas as Russia won the shoot-out 4-3, reaching the last eight for the first time since 1970, when they played as the Soviet Union.

The unlikely victory sparked emotional scenes as the rain poured down and there was jubilation in central Moscow, with disbelieving locals cheering, waving flags, blowing horns and yelling “Russ-i-a!”

There was more penalty drama in the later match in Nizhny Novgorod, with Croatia coming out on top 3-2 just minutes after Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel had saved a penalty at the end of extra-time.

Five spot-kicks were saved during the nail-biting shoot-out, two by Schmeichel and three by Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Earlier, Mathias Jorgensen gave Denmark the lead after just 58 seconds but Mario Mandzukic levelled for Croatia in the fourth minute and the sides remained locked at 1-1 at the end of extra time.

Russia are the lowest-ranked nation in the tournament – a lowly 70th in the world – and were not expected to progress beyond the first round but they now find themselves in the last eight.

“We were hoping for penalties,” Akinfeev said after the match ended 1-1 after extra time, following a Sergei Ignashevich own goal and an assured Artem Dzyuba penalty.

“We are having a fantastic World Cup. Not just our fans, but the fans of other countries are getting a sense of this atmosphere and understood that Russians really know how to play football and want to play football.”

Russia came into the tournament derided by their own supporters after a string of defeats in warm-up matches but they thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in their opener and then swept aside Egypt 3-1, making even their own sceptical public believe.

The result is a disaster for Spain, whose preparations for the World Cup were wrecked when their manager Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the tournament after he took the vacant Real Madrid coach’s job.

Spain shipped five goals in their three group matches and there were major questions over the form of goalkeeper David de Gea coming into the knockout phase.

Hierro rejected any suggestion the team would have fared better had the Spanish federation not decided to axe Lopetegui after arriving in Russia.

“We had opportunities to win this match but we ended up in a penalty shoot-out which is basically a lottery, and we weren’t lucky,” he said.

“I don’t think you can talk about the team breaking down or there being any sort of collapse,” the former Real Madrid captain said. “In football there’s a fine line between winning and losing.”

- Street parties -

An impromptu mass party took place in the historic centre of Moscow late in the evening. Cars blared their horns as police and guards looked on.

“It’s great. Unbelievable. We are champions. We believe we will now be in the final with Brazil,” said Anna Glazkova, 27, a human relations manager.

“I’m feeling perfect,” said Ivan Lisin, 28, a Spartak Moscow fan, who works in digital marketing. He had the Russian flag painted on his cheek.

“This is a huge surprise for Russian people. We went on from the group stages and now we have beaten Spain. None of my friends or people who follow the game thought this would happen. This is like a miracle.”

Yesterday’s shock win for Russia follows the exits of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi the previous day and means three potential contenders – Portugal, Argentina and Spain – have been dumped out in just 24 hours.

The departure of Ronaldo and Messi deprives the World Cup of its two biggest stars as they left the competition for possibly the last time.

Ronaldo will be 37 by the time the next World Cup is played in Qatar, but he would not be drawn on whether he planned to extend his international career after Portugal lost 2-1 to Uruguay on Saturday (June 30).

Messi, 31, was unable to find the net as France beat Argentina 4-3.

Follow the World Cup with The Phuket News

Keep up to date with all the FIFA World Cup results and group standings by following The Phuket News by clicking here.

You can also get a free printable copy of The Phuket News World Cup wallchart via the link.  

Best of luck for your home nation!

 

 

