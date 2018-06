Follow the World Cup with The Phuket News

WORLD CUP: The FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 gets underway at 10pm tonight (Thai time) as hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia at Russia’s national Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

FootballWorld-CupMatt Pond

Thursday 14 June 2018, 02:00PM

You can keep up to date with the World Cup via The Phuket News website. Photo: The Phuket News

The opening game, between the two lowest-ranked teams in the competition, will set the tone for the month-long festival of football. You can keep up to date with all the results and group standings by following The Phuket News by clicking here. You can also get a free printable copy of The Phuket News World Cup wallchart via the link. Best of luck for your home nation!