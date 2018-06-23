FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
World Cup gambling operation busted in Rawai

PHUKET: A joint task force of police and military personnel arrested two local men on charges of running a gambling operation yesterday (June 22).

Saturday 23 June 2018, 01:49PM

Two men were arrested in Rawai yesterday (June 22) for running a gambling operation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 4.20pm yesterday, a join task force led by Maj Anurak Klangnarong from Chalong Police raided a house in Rawai and arrested two men for running a gambling operation, namely betting on FIFA World Cup matches.

The arrested were identified as Kosri Ruengrit, 55, and Sivawut Ruangrit, 30. Both were charged with organising gambling without official permission under the Gambling Control Act of 1935.

Among evidence seized from the men there were 45 football betting papers, gambling receipts, a Kasikorn Bank account book and a black iPhone 5.

Police explained that Mr. Sivawut had an account registered on Lion888.net betting website but didn't reveal further details of the illegal gambling operation.

QSI International School Phuket

The raid in Rawai was conducted under an order by Vice Admiral Somnuk Preampramot (Commander of the Third Area Command in Phuket), Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen (Phuket Provincial Police Commander), Col Santi Sakuntanak (Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment) Col Sermpan Sirikong (Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander) and Col Pakayot Tanongsak (Chalong Police Chief).

Earlier this month Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong had called on people across the island to report any gambling during the FIFA World Cup, with informants standing to receive “incentives’ of half the fines levied on those found guilty (read story here).

It was not revealed if anybody will be rewarded after the June 22 raid.

 

 

Pauly44 | 24 June 2018 - 15:33:20 

Uh oh, break out the army, someone's having a bet, how very juvenile, but please continue to drive like maniacs and wipe eachother out, bonkers.

