FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Rewards offered for World Cup gambling tip-offs in Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has called on people across the island to report any gambling during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, with informants standing to receive “incentives’ of half the fines levied on those found guilty.

crimepolicecultureThe Phuket News

Friday 8 June 2018, 02:58PM

Ministry of Interior posters campaigning against gambling during the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Images: PR Dept

Ministry of Interior posters campaigning against gambling during the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Images: PR Dept

“With the World Cup to be held from June 14 to July 15, the Ministry of Interior has ordered that no permits be approved* for gambling while the World Cup is on,” Gov Norraphat said yesterday (June 7).

“Those found breaking the law will be fined up to B1,000 or up to one year in jail, or both, as mandated under Section 12(2) of the Gambling Act BE 2478,” Gov Norraphat said.

People who provide information that leads to arrests and subsequent fines of those found guilty stand to receive half of the amount of the fines levied, he added.

“Rewards shall be levied to the persons who give notice of the offences under Section 12(2) and Section 15 of the Gambling Act BE 2478,” Gov Norraphat explained yesterday.

Section 15 of the Gambling Act specifically states, “Apart from the penalties already provided in this Act, in the case where there is an informer guiding to an arrest of the offender, the Public Prosecutor shall request to the court to grant reward to the informer. And the court shall also order in the judgement that the offender pay the reward to the informer by half of the amount of the fine.

“If the offender does not pay such reward, it shall be deducted from the seized possessions of which the court will issue a confiscation order once the case becomes final, or from a fine paid to the court.”

QSI International School Phuket

“Gambling may cause children, youths and other people to become obsessed with gambling, as well as become a source of crime and other social problems,” Gov Norraphat said.

“In response to government policy and the Ministry of Interior’s policy to suppress influentials and also to prevent the problem of football gambling, Phuket requests cooperation from all sectors to help public relations media to inform the public of the legal penalties and consequences of illegal gambling, and to provide a channel to report any tip-offs at Provincial Damronghdama Centres in all districts,” he added.

People can report can instances of gambling to the Phuket Provincial Damrongdhama Centre (Ombudsman’s Office) at Phuket Provincial Hall.

Alternatively, they can report gambling at any of the three local Damronghdama Centres located at District Offices across the island.

* Under the Gambling Act, some “predictive” and “guessing” games are permitted, but only with approval from a relevant government office. To read the Gambling Act in English, click here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Discover Thainess | 08 June 2018 - 15:42:29 

I think you would have to be pretty desperate to grass on people for betting on the World Cup in order to get a reward.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai gamblers gear up for World Cup
Police hunting for Phuket Town temple robbers
Fund scandal nets top official
Double-decker bus hits truck at speed,19 dead
Official probed over embezzled B88mn
Activist lines Premchai up in his sights
Octopizzo: Nairobi’s rap king
Phuket Provincial Police Commander confirms 33 arrests in New Year crackdown
Experts back move to buy speed cams
Alcohol sales ban in Phuket on Oct 5, other days not yet confirmed
Parents of runaway bride ordered to meet police
City to reward people who dob in street offenders
Phuket officials to patrol Rawai pier to check for begging sea gypsy kids
‘Phuket police will take action if sea gypsy kids continue begging,’ says Rawai Mayor
Officers shunted after photo ire

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
JW Marriott Phuket
Chattha
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 