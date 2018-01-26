PHUKET: The work to remove or remodel 17 statues and other structures at Phra Nag Sang Temple in Thalang that have been deemed to be “improper” is half complete, Winya Paladkhwa, Director of Phuket office of the National Office of Buddhism, has confirmed.

Friday 26 January 2018, 10:13AM

Mr Winya, who conducted an inspection of the work underway on Wednesday (Jan 24), said the project is hoped to be finished by the end of the month.

“The project is now 50% complete,” he said.

Mr Winya noted that the project had experienced some delays.

“We have had a problem with the machines and manpower as we have to share them with the upcoming Thao Thepkrasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn Festival,” he said.

Also, carrying out the project has required some sensitivity, he added.

“For the Luang Por Chaem statue, we plan to remove this at night because we have to think about people’s feelings,” Mr Winya said.

Sensitivies have been a major concern, with Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong on Jan 11 leading a ceremony at the auspicious time of 9:09am to mark the beginning of the project. (See story here).

“We have to make certain plans specifically for large buildings due to safety and equipment concerns. “Also, other structures depend on the Fine Arts Department,” he added.

“We now have to focus on the demolition and adjustment of the temple landscape. We hope that we can remove all large buildings by the end of this month,” Mr Winya concluded.