The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Revered figures asked for forgiveness before ‘improper’ temple statues removed

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (Jan 11) held a ceremony at the auspicious time of 9:09am to mark the beginning of the removing or remodelling of 17 statues and other structures at Phra Nag Sang Temple in Thalang that have been deemed to be improper.

culture, religion, construction, tourism,

The Phuket News

Friday 12 January 2018, 11:01AM

Vice Governor Prakob Rongmanee, Phuket Provincial Offices of Public Works and Town & Country Planning Chief Thawee Homhuan, Thalang District Chief Kongtho-adul Chuthong as well as other heads of government departments and volunteers joined the ceremony.

The ceremony was held to ask forgiveness from the sacred structures before moving them from the temple to begin reworking or remodelling them to be more “appropriate”. (See story here.)

V/Gov Prakob said, “Seventeen structures will be improved in one of three ways: removal, destruction or improved to be appropriate. Today we removed some structures such as statues.

“On Monday (Jan 15), heavy equipment will be brought in to remove the statue of Luang Por Chaem and a seven-level pagoda. These two structures are very tall. We have to be careful,” he added.

The Fine Arts Department has deemed that the Lung Por Chaem statue was of “uncorrected design”, V/Gov Prakob said.

“Cracks were found on the statue’s base, which makes it at risk of collapse. So the statue has to be demolished,” he added.

The project to “improve” the temple will be carried out in three stages, V/Gov Prakob explained.

“The ‘urgent’ stage is to remove more than 17 structures today. The second stage is to arrange everything in the temple to be appropriate. The third stage is to create a master plan for the temple to be developed and restored,” he said.

The 17 irregular erections came under scrutiny in November after a rash of comments posted online lambasted the temple for allowing such figures on blessed ground.

Spurring outrage from some members of the public were the statues of a Yak (“giant”) with large exposed breasts brandishing a machine gun, a “poorly crafted” 35-metre-tall statue of the much-respected Luang Por Chaem and a stupa painted all pink, instead of the traditional all white.

The abbot of Phra Nang Sang Temple, Phra Kru Wijitsuppakarn, was suspended from duty for breaching the monkhood’s code of conduct under an order issued by Phra Ratchasirimunee, the head monk overseeing the administration of all temples in Phuket. (See story here.)

“The Phuket office of the National Office of Buddhism removed the abbot from his duties there on Nov 21,” Governor Norraphat reminded attendees at a meeting on Tuesday (Jan 9).

Consequently, Phra Kru Promprapatsorn, the 67-year-old abbot of Thepwanaram Temple (Manik Temple) in Thalang and head monk overseeing the administration of all temples within the diocese of Thalang, was installed as Acting Abbot of Phra Nang Sang Temple, effective Nov 23.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement

Normally life jackets are not used during snorkeling. A snorkeler suppose to be a good swimmer. And for people who never snorkeled before, do a few ...(Read More)

Foreign Minister confirms Yingluck in London since Sept

wow...400 character limit for some, double that for the mentally challenged. The article states, "British Foreign Secretary had given him this in...(Read More)

ID theft victim calls on CSD for justice

I realise for some that it's mentally challenging, but if one reads the article, there is no mention of Ms Nicha reporting anything to Police of h...(Read More)

American tourist overdoses on sex drug, roams Phuket airport naked

If one reads the referenced article it states..."While being detained, Mr Cho confessed that he was unaware of his antics as he had taken too man...(Read More)

Interior Minister chides banks for ID theft saga

It's a constitutional convention in governments that a cabinet minister bears the ultimate responsibility for the actions of their ministry or dep...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement

Thanks ThePhuketNews, but the both life jackets will not fit for snorkelers and we see a lot of complaints from speedboats and boats operators. The &...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement

Hi Asterix, we have just been sent them and they have been added to the story....(Read More)

Interior Minister chides banks for ID theft saga

An Interior minister is personal responsible for the issue of a new ID card! Hahaha! Must be a 24/7 job than.Wondering how many Interior Minister a co...(Read More)

Harbour Department orders life jacket standard improvement

Harbour Department of Thailand should have provided photos of the models of life jackets that all tour boats must buy to be according to the new regul...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek more evidence over alleged fake guide

I know a few very good Thai dive instructors (though very few who don't have dual citizenship). Diving is a safety critical activity, like driving...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.