Woman prevented from jumping off bridge onto Phuket

PHUKET: A troubled woman with her daughter in her car was prevented from jumping off the bridge leading onto Phuket this morning (Nov 2).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 2 November 2022, 03:47PM

Photo: Panuphan Jindapol

Panuphan Jindapol, Phu Yai Baan (village head) of Moo 5, Mai Khao, was informed of the situation at 8:30am today (Nov 2).

Mr Panuphan rushed to the scene to find a passing motorist had stopped to help the woman, who had parked her Phuket-registered car in the emergency lane on Thao Thepkasattri Bridge, leading onto the island.

The woman’s daughter was still in the car, crying, Mr Panupan said.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation and the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organization (OrBorTor) soon arrived, Mr Panupan added.

According to Mr Panuphan initial inquiries by Tha Chatchai Police had confirmed the woman was experiencing “a problem within the family”.

Regardless, officers contacted relatives of the woman to pick her and her daughter up, he said.

The Phuket News has no other information regarding the incident.

During the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phuket authorities set up a 24-hour hotline to help people who were impacted or struggling.

The hotline ‒ Tel: 1300 ‒ provides advice and coordinated assistance from a range of government departments and support agencies to those affected, be it emotionally, mentally, financially or otherwise.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).