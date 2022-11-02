333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman prevented from jumping off bridge onto Phuket

Woman prevented from jumping off bridge onto Phuket

PHUKET: A troubled woman with her daughter in her car was prevented from jumping off the bridge leading onto Phuket this morning (Nov 2).

suicidehealthSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 2 November 2022, 03:47PM

Photo: Panuphan Jindapol

Photo: Panuphan Jindapol

Panuphan Jindapol, Phu Yai Baan (village head) of Moo 5, Mai Khao, was informed of the situation at 8:30am today (Nov 2).

Mr Panuphan rushed to the scene to find a passing motorist had stopped to help the woman, who had parked her Phuket-registered car in the emergency lane on Thao Thepkasattri Bridge, leading onto the island.

The woman’s daughter was still in the car, crying, Mr Panupan said.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation and the Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organization (OrBorTor) soon arrived, Mr Panupan added.

According to Mr Panuphan initial inquiries by Tha Chatchai Police had confirmed the woman was experiencing “a problem within the family”.

C and C Marine

Regardless, officers contacted relatives of the woman to pick her and her daughter up, he said.

The Phuket News has no other information regarding the incident.

During the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phuket authorities set up a 24-hour hotline to help people who were impacted or struggling.

The hotline ‒ Tel: 1300 ‒ provides advice and coordinated assistance from a range of government departments and support agencies to those affected, be it emotionally, mentally, financially or otherwise.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Venues raided for selling alcohol to minors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Potential new Kathu to Patong Rd, Top Phuket murder suspect caught in Greece || November 2
Snake surprise near Heroines Monument
Prab, Tiger Kingdom push for new Patong Hill road
Prayut: Foreign land ownership rules can change
Phuket military conscripts ship out
South Korea police admit crowd surge response was ‘insufficient’
COVID stymied kids’ reading, writing skills
Greek suspect arrested in Athens for Phuket murder
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent, Murder charges || November 1
Foreign land ownership bill causes a stir
Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent
Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety
Rescuers search for bodies as Philippines storm death toll hits 101
COVID shots for young not popular outside Bangkok

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

@Kurt Very obvious that officials were in no rush to repair the roads ! Only 3 roads to the west...(Read More)

Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety

@Kurt Read the article and your first comment again. Maybe it will help you to better understand m...(Read More)

Prab, Tiger Kingdom push for new Patong Hill road

here we are, the real ruler of this island making his own road to save his village of Patong .. and ...(Read More)

Prab, Tiger Kingdom push for new Patong Hill road

"This alternate rd is like seizing a opportunity that is slipping away, to get it back in our h...(Read More)

Prab, Tiger Kingdom push for new Patong Hill road

Now our 'scion' is a 'Dr' is he? what next title will be endowed on this great phila...(Read More)

Prayut: Foreign land ownership rules can change

...Well, the ordinairy Thai has more to fear from Thai-Sino High So's when it comes to land pric...(Read More)

Prayut: Foreign land ownership rules can change

What a waist of time that 'foreign ownership of nothing' thinking. 1 Rai =1600 sq m. = 40 x ...(Read More)

Foreign land ownership bill causes a stir

Forget that idiot B40million ínvestment'. Just rent a pool villa for monthly 30-40,000thb. Put ...(Read More)

Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety

@Pascale,... No, not change the entry/exits signs. Where you get that strange idea from? But perhaps...(Read More)

Jo Ferrari likely to lose assets

This murderer's numerous cars were lawfully obtained through a reward system were they not? Ar...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket

 