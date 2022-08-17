Tengoku
Woman known for depression found dead in Klong Bang Yai

PHUKET: Phuket City Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Klong Bang Yai at Saphan Hin late yesterday afternoon (Aug 16).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 11:17AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers were called to the scene, near the Gymnasium 2 building at the Saphan Hin Sports Center, at 5:44pm.

The body was found on the mud next to a small bamboo structure used by fishermen to access their boats moored in the canal.

The body became visible only after the water level in the canal had fallen at low tide.

The woman was dressed in a yellow top and black-and-white trousers. A pair of shoes were found about 50 metres away.

A post-mortem examination of the body by forensic doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital found no signs of a struggle, police reported.

The woman had died of drowning. It was estimated that the woman died four to five hours before her body was found, police said.

The woman was later identified as Parichart Saengkham, 51, a resident of Soi Ton Pho in Phuket Town.

Mariya Sadlee, 26, Ms Parichart’s daughter-in-law, who identified the body, told police that Ms Parichart was known to experience bouts of depression and periods when she was unable to sleep.

Ms Parichart was last seen at the family home at 1pm yesterday.

Ms Parichart had not slept for the past three days, Ms Mariya said.

Police at last report said that they had yet to conclude their investigation, and had yet to confirm that Ms Parichart’s death was by suicide.

Phuket authorities have set up a 24-hour hotline to help people who have been impacted and are struggling due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotline ‒ Tel: 1300 ‒ provides advice and coordinated assistance from a range of government departments and support agencies to those that have been affected in various ways by the pandemic, be it emotionally, mentally, financially or otherwise.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

