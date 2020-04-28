THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Woman downs rat poison in handout protest

THAILAND: A 59-year-old woman has swallowed a bottle of rat poison in front of the Finance Ministry, after failing to get B5,000 cash relief.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 28 April 2020, 12:30PM

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, secretary to the finance minister, confirmed the woman is eligible for the handout and will receive the funds today. Photo: AFP

The woman, identified as Anyakarn Booprasert, 59, was rushed to nearby Phramongkutklao Hospital yesterday afternoon (Apr 27), where she is recovering.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, secretary to the finance minister told media that after the suicide attempt, the ministry investigated her case and found that Ms Anyakarn, a resident of Bangkok’s Wattana district, was unemployed and eligible for the aid measure.

He said the money will be transferred into her bank account today.

Eyewitnesses said that Ms Anyakorn had arrived outside the ministry in a state of distress yesterday morning where she began to make a scene and shout: “There’s nobody to take care of me!”

The woman went on to claim that she had been unable to register for the B5,000 assistance on the website before pulling out a pill bottle and swallowing the contents.

Sirichai Tamboon, 39, the cashier at a noodle shop nearby, said that he had seen the woman behaving erratically before downing the pellets and collapsing, so he hurried over.

Aided by motorcycle tax driver, Mr Sirichai rolled her into the recovery position and called an ambulance for help.

The government introduced a relief package in early April to mitigate against some of the economic impacts that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has caused. Among these measures was a monthly stipend of B5,000 for low-income earners who have been made jobless by the outbreak.

