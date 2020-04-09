Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cabinet gives green light to B1.9tn stimulus

Cabinet gives green light to B1.9tn stimulus

BANGKOK: The Cabinet on Tuesday approved B1.9-trillion spending to help people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, including B600 billion for six-month cash giveaways and B500bn soft loans for small and medium-sized businesses.

COVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 9 April 2020, 12:08PM

Wage-earners prepare for daily work in Min Buri district, Bangkok. The government on Tuesday planned to spend B1.9 trillion to help people and businesses affected by the virus outbreak. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Wage-earners prepare for daily work in Min Buri district, Bangkok. The government on Tuesday planned to spend B1.9 trillion to help people and businesses affected by the virus outbreak. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The package, the third phase of the stimulus programme to shore up the economy, will be backed by three executive decrees.

The first decree will allow the government to borrow B1trn from May this year to September next year.

Of the amount, B600bn will go to implementing health-related plans and giving financial aid to affected people. This includes the B5,000 monthly handouts to an estimated 9 million self-employed and laid-off people affected by the outbreak, which will be extended to six months from three previously.

The portion also includes financial aid for farmers which has yet to be announced.

The remaining B400bn will go to economic and social rehabilitation through projects aimed at creating jobs, strengthening communities and building commuity infrastructure.

Another executive decree will allow the Bank of Thailand to extend B500bn soft loans with a 2% annual interest rate to SMEs, with a credit line not more than B500mn each.

BB and B

Commercial banks and specialised financial institutions will also give SMEs with a credit line not more than B100mn each a six-month debt moratorium on both principal and interest.

The other executive decree will stabilise the financial market by setting up the B400bn Corporate Bond Liquidity Stabilization Fund (BSF) in which the central bank can buy corporate bonds to keep liquidity flowing.

In addition to the three decrees, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Cabinet approved a bill on the redistribution of B3.2trn budget to be sent it to the House and Senate for approval when Parliament reopens in early June.

He said the fiscal 2020 budget of each ministry would be trimmed and the proceeds, expected at B80-100bn, would also be used for the relief.

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

21 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 161
COVID-19 forces cash strapped Thais to rush to pawn shops
CCSA defends tests
Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types
Chinese tourists questioned for illegal spearfishing in protected area
Ex-con ‘Evil Eye’ blames COVID-19 for need to sell drugs
Woman arrested for rebottling hand sanitiser, selling it online
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket lock down! Foreigner visa amnesty coming? Thailand schools close until July! || April 8
Phuket Songkran ground rules laid out
Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor
Thailand confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
14 new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 140
Frenchman without mask arrested in Patong
Phuket random testing campaign to test 3,000 people for COVID-19
Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

 

Phuket community
French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

Ok Peace, let's not be racist, but we must admit that it is always the same people who are wreak...(Read More)

Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

Well now I'm glad I went to immigration and did my 90 day report on April 1st, now that it turns...(Read More)

Chinese tourists questioned for illegal spearfishing in protected area

And now full force of the law on them! Double for the thai guide! Set a impressive example of '...(Read More)

Immigration issues automatic visa extensions for all visa types

How many hundreds needlessly exposed? Should have been done 2 weeks ago. ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order warns of B20k fine for not wearing mask in public

@goldwing... these are emergency decrees by order of the government in order to prevent the widespre...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage in Rawai and Karon

r...how do arrive at your conclusion that the work is not urgent? As Pascale rightly points out, &qu...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

Bloomberg reporting Phuket infection rate at 36 per 100, 000 while Bangkok is at 21. This easing of...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran allowed, but stay in your subdistrict, says Governor

the shut down both the island and kathu is nt true. Please do what you annouced. My girl's relat...(Read More)

TAT issues full summary of COVID-19 restrictions in Phuket

my GF's grandma is still feel free to travel to Hatyai 2 days ago. And come to Wichit from Kathu...(Read More)

French tourists arrested for hookah party in Kamala

They are only French on their ID cards and whenever they want help from our government. They're...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pavilions Home Video
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand

 