According to an announcement by the PWA, unspecified areas of Patong and Karon are to be affected from Feb 8 to 15, unspecified areas of Kathu are to be affected from Feb 16 to 17 and unspecified areas of Chalong are to be affected from Feb 8 to 10.
No specific areas or hours were given for the water supply outages.
Attempts by The Phuket News to obtain clearer information about the outages were unsuccessful.
People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
In its announcement the PWA apologise for any inconvenience caused the water supply outages.
The notice advised people seeking more information about the outages to contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.
Kurt | 06 February 2021 - 11:30:16