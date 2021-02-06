Kata Rocks
Widespread water-supply outages to affect Patong, Karon, Chalong

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Patong, Karon, Kathu and Chalong from Monday (Feb 8) through to Feb 17 as work is being carried on water supply system maintenance.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 February 2021, 10:26AM

Image: PWA

Image: PWA

According to an announcement by the PWA, unspecified areas of Patong and Karon are to be affected from Feb 8 to 15, unspecified areas of Kathu are to be affected from Feb 16 to 17 and unspecified areas of Chalong are to be affected from Feb 8 to 10.

No specific areas or hours were given for the water supply outages.

Attempts by The Phuket News to obtain clearer information about the outages were unsuccessful.

Art-Tec Design

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

In its announcement the PWA apologise for any inconvenience caused the water supply outages.

The notice advised people seeking more information about the outages to contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

Kurt | 06 February 2021 - 11:30:16 

No specific dates and hours given about PatongKaron/Kata and Chalong?  It is a bloody shame. !00% Mismanagement of dumb people who should not in positions to handle such. Time the Governor and 2 V/Gov's look into this idiot nonsense of no willingness to give more accurate information.

 

