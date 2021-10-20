Wichit Na Ranong steps in over Soi Paniang wastewater

PHUKET: Wichit Na Ranong, often referred to as the ‘Father of Phuket Tourism’, has offered Rassada Municipality use of private land to help monitor wastewater levels flowing into the Soi Paniang area, which for years has raised serious health concerns over the foul stench emanating from the canal that feeds into Samkong on the north side of Phuket Town.

pollutionhealthenvironment

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 October 2021, 02:07PM

Present for the meeting were local officials and officers from the national Wastewater Management Authority (WMA). Photo: Rassada OrBorTor

Wichit Na Ranong yesterday agreed for Rassada officials to use private land to build a water quality centre to monitor wastewater levels in the canal flowing in the Soi Paniang area. Photo: Rassada OrBorTor

The issue was discussed at a meeting held at The Slate resort in Nai Yang, which Mr Wichit founded as the Indigo Pearl Resort Nai Yang. The resort is now run by his daughter Krystal Prakaikaew ‘Khun Moo’ Na-Ranong.

Leading the delegation of officials was Nakarin Yosangrat, Chief of Rassada Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), joined by Rassada OrBorTor officials and officers from the Wastewater Management Authority (WMA) under the Ministry of Interior.

Also present was Chaipat Na Ranong, Managing Director of Toyota Pearl Co Ltd. The Na Ranong family operates all Toyota Pearl distributorships across the island, and the family also owns and operates the Phuket tourism-founding Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town.

Mr Wichit, who has previously served as the President of the Tourism Council of Thailand, yesterday offered Rassada OrBorTor the use of nine rai of land on which the WMA can jointly set up a water quality management centre using a budget from the Ministry of Interior to carry out construction.

The water quality centre is to be built in Moo 5, Rassada, along the banks of the canal that runs along Soi Paniang.

Mr Nakarin had pointed out that Rassada OrBorTor simply did not have any land in the area on which to build such a facility.

Also agreed yesterday was for Rassada officials to use a tract of land 10 metres wide and 650m long behind Phuket Rajabhat University to install two rows of drains 1.2m deep to help prevent the problem of flooding in the communities surrounding the university with each heavy downpour.

Mr Wichit expressed his concern for the people suffering from the ongoing economic crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those suffering from lack of income.

He expressed his hope that local administrators in Phuket would be able to help develop the area to be prosperous and allow everyone to devote their energy together to develop the country, especially in tourism, in protecting the environment across all of ​​Phuket and in creating jobs that will help the country overall.

