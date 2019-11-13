The road closure and repairs will begin tonight (Nov 13), said the announcement.
Although traffic will be unable to access Bangkok Hospital Phuket from the north, the entrance to the hospital will remain unaffected, Phuket City Municipality official Apidet Tonpaisan confirmed to The Phuket News this evening.
“This closure will start from today (Nov 13) and continue until Nov 30,” Mr Apidet said.
“Motorists driving along Yaowarat Rd into town from Tesco Lotus can turn right onto Yaowarat 2 Rd and drive through to reach Bangkok Hospital Phuket from the back, and then continue on to Yaowarat Rd,” Mr Apidet said.
