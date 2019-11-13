Main road through Samkong to close nightly for drain repairs

PHUKET: Both lanes of Yaowarat Rd from Samkong Rd to Bangkok Hospital Phuket will be closed each night from 10pm to 5am until the end of the month so workers can carry out repairs to wastewater drains, Phuket City Municipality announced today (Nov 13).

transportconstruction

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 06:58PM

The announcemnt posted late this afternoon (Nov 13). Image: Phuket City Municipality

The road closure and repairs will begin tonight (Nov 13), said the announcement.

Although traffic will be unable to access Bangkok Hospital Phuket from the north, the entrance to the hospital will remain unaffected, Phuket City Municipality official Apidet Tonpaisan confirmed to The Phuket News this evening.

“This closure will start from today (Nov 13) and continue until Nov 30,” Mr Apidet said.

“Motorists driving along Yaowarat Rd into town from Tesco Lotus can turn right onto Yaowarat 2 Rd and drive through to reach Bangkok Hospital Phuket from the back, and then continue on to Yaowarat Rd,” Mr Apidet said.