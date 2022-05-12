tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

When Sharks Attack: Three easy steps to survive and thrive in the ocean

When Sharks Attack: Three easy steps to survive and thrive in the ocean

As the debate rages on whether a shark or barracuda attacked 8-year-old Naphat Khrystenko at Kamala Beach on May 1, the lessons to be learned have been buried in the sand. 

CommunitymarineSafety
By Daren Jenner

Sunday 15 May 2022, 12:30PM

Despite their scary reputation, sharks rarely ever attack humans and would much rather feed on fish and marine mammals. Image: NOAA

Despite their scary reputation, sharks rarely ever attack humans and would much rather feed on fish and marine mammals. Image: NOAA

Image: University of Florida

Image: University of Florida

Image: University of Florida

Image: University of Florida

Daren Jenner is the International Marine Safety Officer, Thailand Section Chief, International Surf Lifesaving Association. He worked on the front lines as an ocean lifeguard on Phuket for eight years.

Daren Jenner is the International Marine Safety Officer, Thailand Section Chief, International Surf Lifesaving Association. He worked on the front lines as an ocean lifeguard on Phuket for eight years.

« »

KNOW THE FACTS

Worldwide, your chance of being attacked by a shark while enjoying the ocean is 1 in 11.5 million, and the chance of dying from a bite is less than 1 in 264 million annually, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File.

The International Shark Attack File is a compilation of all known shark attacks. The file is administered by the Florida Museum of Natural History and the American Elasmobranch Society, a professional organisation of international workers studying sharks, skates and rays. Compared to a shark attack, a typical beachgoer is 75 times more likely to be killed by lightning, and 450 times more likely to drown in a rip current.

During my eight years of service as an ocean lifeguard on Phuket’s beaches, there were two suspected shark attacks islandwide, with zero fatalities. In that same time frame, 253 people died, and 417 more were seriously injured in ocean drowning incidents. Rip currents were, by far, the number one cause of injuries and death at Phuket’s beaches.

UNDERSTAND PREDATOR BEHAVIOUR

Predatory fish in the ocean bite for two main reasons, both related to survival: to eat, and to defend themselves. Barracudas and sharks do not purposefully target humans for food. If this were the case, there wouldn’t be many survivors once a bite is initiated. Yet, according to the Florida Museum Worldwide Shark Attack (USA) summary, only 12% of unprovoked shark attacks on humans in 2021 were fatal.

“Most sharks are not dangerous to humans – people are not part of their natural diet,” says the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (USA). To help explain this, a recent study has confirmed that sharks can mistake humans for their natural prey due to poor vision and murky water. The lead author, Dr Laura Ryan, said in a statement, “… white sharks have much lower visual acuity than us, meaning they cannot see fine details, and lack colour vision.” This explains why the vast majority of shark attacks on humans are limited “investigation” bites, and end in the shark swimming away.

This is the most likely explanation for the recent incident at Kamala Beach. The water at Kamala is often murky, which led to a case of mistaken identity and an initial investigation bite. The encounter then abruptly ended.

REDUCE YOUR RISK

To reduce the remote possibility of a marine predator bite even further, take the following precautions:

  • Avoid swimming in murky water, or at dawn or dusk 
  • Don’t swim near schools of fish or where people are fishing 
  • Avoid swimming near river and klong outlets after heavy rains
  • Swim near a lifeguard 
  • Avoid wearing jewelry 
  • Avoid excess splashing 
  • Swim with a buddy 

If in doubt, don’t go out

Now that you know the facts, be ocean smart, and enjoy Phuket’s beautiful beaches safely.

Learn more about snorkeling and surfing safety on Phuket’s beaches.

Daren Jenner is the International Marine Safety Officer, Thailand Section Chief, International Surf Lifesaving Association. He worked on the front lines as an ocean lifeguard on Phuket for eight years, and is the author of numerous water safety articles for The Phuket News.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pandemic, or Endemic Epidemic? It’s all Academic!
Sustainably Yours: Make money and be more sustainable
One Phuket Sustainability Fair and Lean On Me Live Fest 2
On Campus: Welcome to the Google Meet?
Everything Everywhere All at Once ‒ or not
Phuket Music Scene: The Ozone Band – a real breath of fresh air
Phuket marks National Tree Day
Food Safety and Nutrition Fair underway in Wichit
PWA plants trees to honour King Rama IX
Blazing Saddles: Count your blessings… and your livers!
Marriott Bonvoy celebrates the Joy of Gastronomy in Thailand with two-month food festival
Doctor Strange: A spellbinding experience
Grip It kicks it up a gear
Zac Efron glisters in ‘Gold’
Romancing ’The Lost City’

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset

Nice sycophantic article about Mr Barnett here. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset

@ Kurt. Ideally the TAT would be a group of government and private individuals that would work to ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset

Very good writing. It is apparent, after reading 100s of articles about tourism, that government is ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset

TAT is a hopeless smoke screen blowing lying organistation. And how TAT do it is so amateurish. Very...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset

Everyone seems to have forgotten how bad Phuket's economy had become long before COVID. We never...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset

Unfortunately you only have to spend 5 minutes in Patong to see that nothing has changed. All the us...(Read More)

No bleached corals off Phuket, reports DMCR

Nice non committing talk of DMCR director about how nature works. Not a single word about how he att...(Read More)

Hundreds of smuggled animals seized at Suvarnabhumi airport

Seems Egypt Customs not bother to give checked export clearances live stock forThailand. That is str...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset

Rebuilding an unsustainable, ecologically damaging industry prone to global upheavals and political...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Great Reset

One only has to open one's eyse driving round Phuket to see that TAT's figures are complete ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential

 