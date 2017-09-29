Don’t worry, but be safe! How to surf Phuket’s beaches safely and happily SURFING: Surfing as a pastime, and even as a serious sport, is exploding on Phuket. More locals are taking up wave riding in its various forms, and the surf culture is in full bloom on Phuket’s beaches. marine health The Phuket News Saturday 30 September 2017, 01:00PM When thrown in a wave surfboards can become lethal objects. Thankfully, there is a ‘driving manual’ that surfers should know and practice. Photo: Canon Camera Thailand Professional style surf contests at Kata and Kamala beaches recently went off very well, and three more are planned in the area within the next three months. Tourists are also taking up the sport, and many bring their own equipment from overseas, or buy new equipment here. This translates to an ever-growing presence of novice surfers waiting for waves on Phuket’s beaches. On good wave days, line-ups are becoming increasingly crowded. As crowding increases, so does the chance for collisions and injuries. When thrown, or “ditched”, in a wave, or during an uncontrolled wipe out, surfboards can become lethal objects. Thankfully, there is a “driving manual” that all Phuket surfers should know and practice: The Surfers Code. Diligently follow these simple rules on Phuket’s beaches, and your surfing experience is much more likely to be awesome and injury free. The Surfers Code Don’t Ditch your Board. It is a danger to others. If you can’t hang on to your board, conditions are too rough for your ability. Paddle to a safer area or exit the water.

Right of Way. Surfer closest to the peak (the highest point of the wave) has priority to ride that wave. A surfer already riding a wave has priority to continue riding.

Don’t Drop In. Cutting in front of another surfer who is already riding the wave is dangerous, and it spoils the ride for both surfers. Dropping in is the quickest way to lose respect in the line-up.

Don’t Snake. Select your preferred position in the line-up and wait your turn. Do not paddle around other surfers or try to catch all waves. Be patient and your wave will come.

Don’t Get in The Way. Paddle out wide of the surf break, not through the peak where collisions may occur. If caught inside, dive under the white water and paddle away from surfers already riding the wave.

Do Not Dive Head First. Every surfer wipes out. Learn to control your wipe outs, and try to kick out safely, while keeping your board away from others.

Surf Within Your Ability. Do not try to ride big waves until ready. If you are having difficulty avoiding uncontrolled wipe outs, paddle to a safer area.

Observe and Communicate. Know where other surfers are around you. Check for danger of collision before taking off. Let other surfers know your intentions by calling out, “going left”, or “going right”.

Give Respect to Gain Respect. Following the Surfer’s Code is the quickest way to gain respect in the line-up, and get your share of the waves.

Respect the Beach and the Ocean. Respect the power and beauty of the ocean. Do not surf recklessly. Do not litter. Leave the beach and water cleaner than you found it.

Respect the Lifeguards. Phuket’s lifeguards and local surfers are experts in staying safe while enjoying our awesome sport. Always follow their instructions. Now that you know how to stay safe – go get those barrels! Text by Daren Jenner, a lifelong bodysurfer, and International Humanitarian Lifeguard for the International Surf Lifesaving Association. Comment on this story * Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time. Comments Here:

Username: Password: E-mail: Security: I agree to Forget your password?

