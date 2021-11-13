BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: Wet weather is set to continue across Phuket throughout today and tomorrow, with the local Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) office this morning (Nov 13) issuing an advisory for people in the area to be still wary of heavy rains and possible flash floods.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 13 November 2021, 12:58PM

The wet weather is set to continue throughout today and tomorrow. Image: Southern Western Meteorological Center

The wet weather is set to continue throughout today and tomorrow. Image: Southern Western Meteorological Center

The advisory this morning, issued just before midday by Rungrawee Ankot, Director of the Southern Western Meteorological Center near Phuket airport, follows TMD Director-General Nattapon Nattasomboon issuing a weather warning yesterday.

An intense low pressure cell covering the central South along with the northeasterly wind prevailing over the South and upper west coast is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall along the southern west coast in some areas of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun, Ms Rungrawee explained.

“The risk area is also aware of the dangers of heavy rain during this period,” she wrote.

Wind waves in the Andaman Sea will average one to two metres tall, with waves in thundershower areas reaching heights of more than two metres, she added.

“Sailors are advised to be careful in navigation, especially in thunderstorm areas, and [we] ask the public to closely follow announcements from the Meteorological Department,” Ms Rungrawee urged.

Heavy rain continued to lash the southern region yesterday, leaving a main road in Songkhla province and parts of Narathiwat under floodwater yesterday morning.

Water up to 50 centimetres deep blocked traffic on Road 407, a main road connecting Hat Yai and Muang districts of Songkhla province, reported the Bangkok Post.

