Heavy rain forecast for Phuket, Andaman coast

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning affecting most of Southern Thailand, including Phuket, forecasting heavy rains and possible flooding as a large wet front crosses the area from the east.

weather

By The Phuket News

Thursday 11 November 2021, 03:52PM

The warning issued by the Phuket MET at 2:47pm this afternoon (Nov 11). Image: Phuket MET

The weather warning, issued by TMD Director-General Nattapon Nattasomboon earlier today (Nov 11), cautioned local resident to beware “Heavy to very Heavy Rains and Strong Wind-Waves in South" “The strong high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand with cool with gusty winds. People should keep healthy due to the variable weather,” the notice read. “The strong northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf and the South of Thailand with heavy to very heavy rains in some areas. “Meanwhile, stronger winds are likely in both the Gulf and the Andaman Sea. Waves 2-3 meters high in the Gulf, more than 3 meters high in thundershowers, and 1-2 meters high in the Andaman Sea,” are expected, the notice continued. “People should beware of the conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows. Residents along the Gulf shore should watch for inshore surge. All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats in the Gulf keep ashore,” the notice added.