Wet weather sets in

PHUKET: More rain is expected to soak the island throughout the rest of the week with the Phuket branch of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a heavy rain warning for the entire Andaman coast.

weather

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 May 2023, 03:31PM

The Southwestern Meteorological Center located near Phuket airport (PhuketMet) issued the heavy rain warning at 12:30pm today (May 22), following heavy and continuous rain across the island this morning.

Rain is expected to soak at least 70% of the area, with gusts of wind reaching up to 20-35km/h. Waves are forecast to average two metres tall, reaching up to more than three metres in thundershower areas.

PhuketMet reported 16.8mm of rainfall at its monitoring station in Mai Khao, 10.1mm at Thalang Town and 12.3mm of rainfall in Muang District in the 24 hours of 7am yesterday to 7am today.

Muang District has already had 117.9mm of rainfall this month, PhuketMet noted.

The rain across Phuket over the weekend and today arrives right on time, with TMD Director-General Chomparee Chompurat announcing last week that the rainy season across Thailand officially begins today.