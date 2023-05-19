Phuket to enter rainy season next week

PHUKET: The annual rainy season in Phuket and all over Thailand is set to officially commence next Monday (May 22), the Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) has announced.

By The Phuket News

Friday 19 May 2023, 03:30PM

The official starting date of the rainy season was announced in a notice signed by TMD Director-General Chomparee Chompurat and posted earlier today (May 19).

"Based on weather forecasts, heavy and continuous rain is expected to cover most parts of the country. The lower-level winds blowing over Thailand, from the surface up to 3.5 km, have shifted to come from the southwest, continuously bringing moisture from the Andaman Sea to Thailand. The upper-level winds, from 5 km and above, have changed direction to come from the east, indicating the onset of this year’s rainy season," stated the TMD.

The rainy season will start with a lighter phase with 40-60% of areas of the country experiencing precipitation from May through June and a heavier phase with 60-80% of the territory having rains from August through September. There will be a period of relatively small precipitation in between.

According to the notice, the total amount of rainfall expected throughout the country during this year’s rainy season will be slightly lower, about 5%, compared to the normal average. In 2022, the total amount of rainfall during the low season was 14% above average, the agency added.

The TMD also mentioned that the rainy season is anticipated to conclude by mid-October. However, heavy rains persisted well into November last year, with a notable downpour causing the collapse of the Kathu-Patong road on Oct 19.

The TMD notice was posted amidst moderate to heavy downpours in Phuket. The Phuket Info Center page, operated by the Phuket Provincial Government, reported that the Darasamut Underpass experienced flooding again in the morning (May 19). The rains resulted in local flooding and affected traffic in various areas of Phuket as well.