Weather warning for Phuket still in effect

PHUKET: The weather warning for Phuket is still in effect following the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a warning on Saturday his morning cautioning any persons in or near the sea to beware strong wind and waves over the Andaman Sea.

weatherThe Phuket News

Monday 18 June 2018, 05:30PM

Yesterday’s winds felled a large Banyan tree close to the Governor’s House on Soi Narison in Rassada. Photo: PR Dept

The warning, issued by TMD Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai, was first issued at 5am on Saturday (June 16).

“During 16-20 June 2018, the stronger southwest monsoon prevails over Thailand, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will intensify,” the warning read. (See story here.)

Following Saturday’s warning and continuous heavy rains from yesterday through today (June 18), Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has ordered relevant government agencies including the Phuket Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and local administrative offices to prepare rescue equipments for those in need or urgent assistance.

Staff should be able to provided 24 hours assistance in case of any disasters, especially in high-risk areas where landslides and floods are possible.

However, Gov Norraphat also said that cooperation is needed from residents to beware of the dangers of heavy rains causing flash floods during the weather warning period.

Any problems arising from the heavy rains should be reported to local administrative offices in the areas affected, he said.

QSI International School Phuket

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Phuket overnight on Saturday and continued yesterday morning, bringing down trees and causing blackouts across the island.

Winds gusting more than 16km/h along with minor flash floods across roads have disrupted traffic flow, causing long traffic tailbacks on major arteries, including near the Darasamuth Underpass.

Police and rescue workers were called for assistance after a large tree fell onto a moving car at Ban Pru Jampa in Tambon Thepkrasatrri at about 8:30pm on Saturday night, cracking the windscreen and causing heavy damage to the roof of the car, a Honda Civic.

The occupants in the car, Mr Piyanat and Ms Naknapha Ruen-ngern, both 26, were not injured in the incident. (See story here.)

 

 

 

