Storm lashes Phuket

PHUKET: Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Phuket overnight and continued this morning (June 17), bringing down trees and causing blackouts across the island.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 17 June 2018, 02:06PM

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Phuket overnight and continued this morning (June 17). Photo: Chutharat Plerin

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed Phuket overnight and continued this morning (June 17). Photo: Chutharat Plerin

Strong winds have felled trees across the island. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

Strong winds have felled trees across the island. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

A large tree fell onto a moving car last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large tree fell onto a moving car last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large tree fell onto a moving car last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large tree fell onto a moving car last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large tree fell onto a moving car last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large tree fell onto a moving car last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Winds gusting more than 16km/h along with minor flash floods across roads have disrupted traffic flow, causing long traffic tailbacks on major arteries, incuding near the Darasamuth Underpass.

The storm followed the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issuing a warning yesterday cautioning any persons in or near the sea to beware strong wind and waves over the Andaman Sea. (See story here.)

TMD Director-General Wanchai Sakudomchai re-issued the warning at 5am this morning, warning that the heavy weather is forecast to continue until Wednesday (June 20).

“The southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf becomes stronger leading to rough sea continuing during 17-20 June. 2-4 meters of waves will be likely in the Andaman Sea and 2-3 meters in the Gulf offshore from Surat passing north.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore. People along the coast should beware of inshore surges,” TMD Director-General Wanchai noted.

Police and rescue workers were called for assistance after a large tree fell onto a moving car at Ban Pru Jampa in Tambon Thepkrasatrri at about 8:30pm last night, cracking the windscreen and causing heavy damage to the roof of the car, a Honda Civic.

The occupants in the car, Mr Piyanat and Ms Naknapha Ruen-ngern, both 26, were not injured in the incident.

Mr Piyanat, who works at Phuket International Airport nearby, and Ms Naknapha explained to police that they were returning from exploring houses in the area to buy when the storm hit.

More trees across the have been brought down by the strong winds.

The Phuket Provincial Electricity Authority (PPEA) has called for patience while their workers brave the storm to make repairs and restore power supply to affected areas.

 

 

