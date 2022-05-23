Announcing the outage on Patong, the PWA said a “step test” needs to be conducted in the area which will require a temporary water shut-off during the hours of minimal water use from 10pm to 3am (May 25 – May 26).
The areas to be affected by the water outage include Ratchapathanusorn Rd. Phisit Gorani Rd, Sainamyen Rd, Soi Kebsup, Soi Chuwong.
In Wichit, the PWA workers will be doing a “zero pressure test” on Thursday (May 26), which will result in water shut-off from 9pm to 11pm.
The areas to be affected in Wichit include Chao Fa East Rd, from Wat Thep Nimit further south, as well as Phuket Villa 3, Tharn Thong Villa, Phuket Villa Chao Fa, Pattana Thongthin Rd, Soi Muang Thong 3, 5 and 7.
PWA apologises for any inconvenience caused. Workers will do their best to complete the work as fast as possible.
For more information, people were advised to call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.
Be the first to comment.