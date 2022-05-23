tengoku
Water supply outages to affect Patong, Wichit

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Patong on Wednesday night (May 25) and in parts of Wichit on Thursday night (May 26).

constructionWater-Supply
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 May 2022, 02:29PM

PWA will be testing its systems on May 25-26 causing some evening water outages in Patong and Wichit. Photo: The Phuket News / File

Wichit water outage on May 25-26. Image: PWA

Patong water outage on May 26. Image: PWA

Announcing the outage on Patong, the PWA said a “step test” needs to be conducted in the area which will require a temporary water shut-off during the hours of minimal water use from 10pm to 3am (May 25 – May 26).

The areas to be affected by the water outage include Ratchapathanusorn Rd. Phisit Gorani Rd, Sainamyen Rd, Soi Kebsup, Soi Chuwong.

In Wichit, the PWA workers will be doing a “zero pressure test” on Thursday (May 26), which will result in water shut-off from 9pm to 11pm.

The areas to be affected in Wichit include Chao Fa East Rd, from Wat Thep Nimit further south, as well as Phuket Villa 3, Tharn Thong Villa, Phuket Villa Chao Fa, Pattana Thongthin Rd, Soi Muang Thong 3, 5 and 7.

PWA apologises for any inconvenience caused. Workers will do their best to complete the work as fast as possible.

For more information, people were advised to call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.

