Water supply outages to affect areas in Mai Khao, Wichit

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Mai Khao and Wichit on Tuesday (Sept 27).

Water-Supplyconstruction
By The Phuket News

Saturday 24 September 2022, 01:09PM

Water supply outages have been announced for Mai Khao and Wichit. Photo: PWA file photo

The PWA announcement for Sept 27. Image: PWA

Announcing the outage in Mai Khao, the PWA said maintenance needs to be conducted at a “pressure boosting point” at the Airport Intersection.

As a result, a temporary water shut-off is expected at Phuket Airport Villa and Thalang Technical College from 9am until the works are completed.

The outage is tambon Wichit is due to HDPE pipe connection opposite Pullman Panwa Beach Resort in Sakdidet Rd.

The areas to be affected, from 10am until the works are completed, include Soi Boon Bandan, Soi Kob Koi, Soi Nakarat, Soi Utsaha, Soi Pracha Uthit, Soi Huai Mahan Uthit, Soi Ao Yon - Khao Khad, Soi Islam Phatthana Phuket School, as well as the Phuket Aquarium.

The water supply will flow slowly or stop completely, the PWA said. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused”, the PWA added.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 1662.

 

