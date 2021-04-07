BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Water supply outage to hit south of Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in the southern part of the island tomorrow (Apr 8) due to a power outage set to affect Soi Naitrok in Chalong.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 April 2021, 02:45PM

According to an announcement by the PWA, the power outage will affect the water-producing station at Khlong Kratha reservoir, so the water cannot be distributed.

The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are unspecified parts of Chalong, Karon and Rawai.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said while stressing the disruption will be the result of a power outage, even though this has yet to be confirmed by the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA).

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 1662.

