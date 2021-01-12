BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Water supply outage to affect west and central Phuket

Water supply outage to affect west and central Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in west and central parts of Phuket on Thursday (Jan 14) due to a power outage set to affect along Srisoonthorn Rd in Srisoonthorn.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 January 2021, 04:06PM

The announcement. Image: PWA

The announcement. Image: PWA

According to an announcement by the PWA, the areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are unspecified parts of Koh Kaew, Rassada, Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay, Kamala and Srisoonthorn.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said while stressing the disruption will be the result of a power outage, even though this has yet to be confirmed by the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA).

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Four rescued after boat capsizes off Phuket
Phuket EOCs to enforce COVID measures for new arrivals
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok
Malaysia declares virus emergency, sparking anger
Woman arrested following ‘k-powdered milk’ drug cocktail deaths
Woman nabbed for noodle shop ‘snatch and run’ to pay drug debt
Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight
Gorillas at San Diego zoo test positive for COVID-19
Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money
Government forms committee for vaccine rollout
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Should COVID casino ’law breakers’ get free medical treatment? Health Minister asks... || January 11
China says WHO coronavirus experts to visit from Thursday
Phuket Red Cross calls for blood donations as reserves run low
Electricity outage to affect Kalim
Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

 

Phuket community
No extra quarantine in Phuket for foreigners exiting quarantine in Bangkok

Hahaha ! Exactly as I said. Guess someone should shut up for a while now ! ...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

So if getting on a flight places an individual at risk of being infected why is everyone flying into...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@ChrisWC You can either believe Mr. know it all better K. , or you book a flight , download the n...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

Trying to register a departure through the Phuget.go.th [sic] web site was futile, it requires usag...(Read More)

Municipality keen to buy COVID vaccines with its own money

Wow, very rich Khon Kaen Municipality. I am sure Officialdom there takes very well care of unemploye...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

It is good to forbid alcohol in restaurants and close venues at midnight. Because after midnight on...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars ordered to close at midnight

This sounds like the "entre" before the "main meal"! Start stocking up on the bo...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

Was traveling from Phuket to a 'popular market' north of Phuket not a kind of unneeded trave...(Read More)

Mother dies in car accident on family weekend getaway

Perhaps the green plated car was used that day privately? However, the driver for sure not has enoug...(Read More)

Phuket order: ‘Red zone’ arrivals must quarantine on arrival

@Pascale. No 'BS'. Coming from 'red' area requests quarantine. A BKK ASQ certificate...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dewa Phuket Resort
Benihana Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
K9 Point
UWC Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 