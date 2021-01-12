According to an announcement by the PWA, the areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are unspecified parts of Koh Kaew, Rassada, Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay, Kamala and Srisoonthorn.
People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said while stressing the disruption will be the result of a power outage, even though this has yet to be confirmed by the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA).
For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.
Be the first to comment.