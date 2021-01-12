Water supply outage to affect west and central Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in west and central parts of Phuket on Thursday (Jan 14) due to a power outage set to affect along Srisoonthorn Rd in Srisoonthorn.

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 12 January 2021, 04:06PM

The announcement. Image: PWA

According to an announcement by the PWA, the areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are unspecified parts of Koh Kaew, Rassada, Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay, Kamala and Srisoonthorn.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said while stressing the disruption will be the result of a power outage, even though this has yet to be confirmed by the Provincial electricity Authority (PEA).

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.