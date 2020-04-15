Water supply outage to affect Patong, Karon, Kata

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply to parts of Patong, Karon and Kata will be affected from Apr 20 to 28 as repairs are made to a mains pipe connected to the RO (reverse-osmosis) plant north of Karon Beach.

Water-Supplypatong

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 April 2020, 10:38AM

High areas in Patong, Karon and Lata will be affected while the work is carried out. Image: PWA

The mains water supply running through the pipe will be shut off from 9am to 4pm while the work is carried out, said the announcement. (See here.) Water supply to high areas in Patong, Karon and Kata will be affected, with water pressure falling to low levels, which may result in some locations having no mains water supply at all, the the notice explained. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said. For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.