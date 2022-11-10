British International School, Phuket
Water supply outage to affect Patong

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off in the Ratchapatanuson Rd area of Patong tomorrow (Nov 11).

Water-Supplyconstruction
By The Phuket News

Thursday 10 November 2022, 07:12PM

The PWA notice issued earlier this week. Image: PWA

Ratchapatanuson Rd in Patong. Image: Google Maps

The mains water supply will be shut off from 9am until work is completed on connecting 110mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes on Ratchapatanuson Rd, said the announcement.

The areas to be affected include Ratchapatanuson Rd, Soi Maneethong, Patong Municipality Fire Station, Patong Police Station.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. The tap water may have some discoloration after the works have been carried out.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 1662.

