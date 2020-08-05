Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Water supply outage to affect parts of Kamala

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that mains water supply will be shut off in parts of Kamala tomorrow (Aug 6).

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 5 August 2020, 05:36PM

The PEA announcement. Image: PEA

The announcement explained that the water outage will be a result of a power outage along both sides of the Kamala – Patong road (Route 4030), from the Surin Beach police box to the Laem Singh viewpoint.

The exact areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am to 4:30 pm, were not specified in the announcement.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.

 

