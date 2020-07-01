Water supply outage to affect large areas of Thalang, Koh Kaew

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut off in large areas of Thalang District as well as Koh Kaew on Friday (July 3).

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 July 2020, 03:14PM

The PWA notice. Image: PWA

The water outages are the result of work being carried out on 315mm high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes near the Khao Lan intersection, the PWA said in its announcement.

The areas to be affected by the water outage, from 9am until work is completed, are unspecified areas of Mai Khao, Srisoonthorn, Pa Khlok and Koh Kaew.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or 1662.