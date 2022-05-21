tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Water supply outage to affect all of Phuket Town

Water supply outage to affect all of Phuket Town

PHUKET: Residents and businesses throughout much of Phuket Town will see their mains water supply shut off on Tuesday (May 24) while workers clean the water tanks used to feed the water-supply system.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 May 2022, 01:57PM

The areas listed as to be affected by the water supply outage cover all of Phuket Town. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The areas listed as to be affected by the water supply outage cover all of Phuket Town. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The water outage, from 10am to 8pm on Tuesday, was announced by the Phuket Municipality through a notice issued yesterday (May 20).

Any persons living in the area in need of reserve water supply before the outage were urged to contact the Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division at 076-211130.

The areas to be affected by the outage were listed as follows:

  1. Damrong Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  2. Suthat Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  3. Montri Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  4. Luang Pho Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  5. Thalang Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  6. Phang Nga Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  7. New Dibuk Rd, along its entire length
  8. Phuket Rd, all the way from the east side of the Chartered Bank Intersection to Saphan Hin, including Soi Surin, Soi Saensuk 1, 2, Soi Ko Phai and Soi Saphan Hin
  9. Surin Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  10. Si Suthat Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  11. Sri Sena Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  12. Anuphas Phuketkarn Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  13. Tha Ruea Mai Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  14. Tilok Uthit Rd Soi 1, 2, (near the Robinson department store)
  15. Nimit Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  16. Ong Sim Phai Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  17. Thung Kha Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  18. Mae Luan Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  19. Wichit Songkhram Rd, from the intersection with Patipat Rd to in front of Phuket Thai Hua Asean Wittaya School, including all intersections
  20. Pattana Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  21. Soi Lor Rong, its entire length
  22. Patipat Rd, from Khao Rang Intersection to Jui Tui Intersection
  23. Ranong Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  24. Yaowarat Rd, from the Phuket Merlin Hotel Intersection to Phuket Technical College Intersection, including police accommodation
  25. Phoon Phol Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  26. Palian Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  27. Phu Yai Baan Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  28. Kamnan Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  29. Narison Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  30. Ruam Pattana Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  31. Trang Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  32. Amphur Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  33. Satun Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  34. Rassada Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  35. Bangkok Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  36. Krabi Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  37. TakuaPa Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  38. Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd, all side streets and all intersections
  39. Chaofa Road, both sides, from Bangkok Rd to the pedestrian overpass
  40. Thepkrasattri Rd, from the front of Wat Kosit Viharn to Tua Pho Intersection
  41. Soi Ton Pho, Soi Taling Chan and Soi Hub Ek
  42. Dibuk Rd, its entire length
  43. Moo Baan Saphan Hin

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TAT upgrades tourist arrivals forecast
Phuket readies for another food festival, with hemp on the menu
EGAT touts boosted power supply to Phuket
Russia says Mariupol battle at end as Ukrainian defenders surrender
Aqua Lumina underway in Phuket
Bars call for end to midnight closing
Govt mulls ending Thai Pass
Darasamut Underpass to close during the day
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Nightlife venues to reopen but masks still mandatory || May 20
Pubs, bars and karaokes to reopen June 1
Teens in attack on disabled girl now in Phuket Prison on remand, face charges
FTI supports medical, digital SME workshop in Phuket
No quarantine for COVID high-risk people
Police to finally act on violent taunts by spurned stalker

 

Phuket community
Aqua Lumina underway in Phuket

Surprisingly first class all the way. Organized and pleasant atmosphere. Very impressive use of tech...(Read More)

Bars call for end to midnight closing

It's normal logic, I know that such is different from Thai non-logic, but as long Thailand Pass ...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

What a farce/lie that Thai Government needs one more month to have solid information about infected ...(Read More)

No quarantine for COVID high-risk people

High-risk people could continue to work now with other people while observing their own condition. (...(Read More)

No quarantine for COVID high-risk people

No quarantine for high risk people, no more Thailand Pass for inbound Thai. Only for foreigners, sai...(Read More)

Police to finally act on violent taunts by spurned stalker

FINALLY! The handsitting police start some action as a video sees the air. Did the police not notic...(Read More)

Police to finally act on violent taunts by spurned stalker

Problem with this is that many officers of the RTP act in similar ways when deprived of what they co...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week praised a success for tourism

Has Mr Wittaya not a parrot who always can say: "Beautiful Beaches - quality tourism - world cl...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

now Sweden comes running tail between there legs,before they where kissing everybody's... its th...(Read More)

Teens in attack on disabled girl now in Phuket Prison on remand, face charges

Why aren't their parent in remand with them where they deserve to be....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
PaintFX
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Devas Lounge
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 