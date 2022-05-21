Water supply outage to affect all of Phuket Town

PHUKET: Residents and businesses throughout much of Phuket Town will see their mains water supply shut off on Tuesday (May 24) while workers clean the water tanks used to feed the water-supply system.

Water-Supply

By The Phuket News

Saturday 21 May 2022, 01:57PM

The areas listed as to be affected by the water supply outage cover all of Phuket Town. Image: Phuket City Municipality

The water outage, from 10am to 8pm on Tuesday, was announced by the Phuket Municipality through a notice issued yesterday (May 20). Any persons living in the area in need of reserve water supply before the outage were urged to contact the Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division at 076-211130. The areas to be affected by the outage were listed as follows: Damrong Rd, all side streets and all intersections Suthat Rd, all side streets and all intersections Montri Rd, all side streets and all intersections Luang Pho Rd, all side streets and all intersections Thalang Rd, all side streets and all intersections Phang Nga Rd, all side streets and all intersections New Dibuk Rd, along its entire length Phuket Rd, all the way from the east side of the Chartered Bank Intersection to Saphan Hin, including Soi Surin, Soi Saensuk 1, 2, Soi Ko Phai and Soi Saphan Hin Surin Rd, all side streets and all intersections Si Suthat Rd, all side streets and all intersections Sri Sena Rd, all side streets and all intersections Anuphas Phuketkarn Rd, all side streets and all intersections Tha Ruea Mai Rd, all side streets and all intersections Tilok Uthit Rd Soi 1, 2, (near the Robinson department store) Nimit Rd, all side streets and all intersections Ong Sim Phai Rd, all side streets and all intersections Thung Kha Rd, all side streets and all intersections Mae Luan Rd, all side streets and all intersections Wichit Songkhram Rd, from the intersection with Patipat Rd to in front of Phuket Thai Hua Asean Wittaya School, including all intersections Pattana Rd, all side streets and all intersections Soi Lor Rong, its entire length Patipat Rd, from Khao Rang Intersection to Jui Tui Intersection Ranong Rd, all side streets and all intersections Yaowarat Rd, from the Phuket Merlin Hotel Intersection to Phuket Technical College Intersection, including police accommodation Phoon Phol Rd, all side streets and all intersections Palian Rd, all side streets and all intersections Phu Yai Baan Rd, all side streets and all intersections Kamnan Rd, all side streets and all intersections Narison Rd, all side streets and all intersections Ruam Pattana Rd, all side streets and all intersections Trang Rd, all side streets and all intersections Amphur Rd, all side streets and all intersections Satun Rd, all side streets and all intersections Rassada Rd, all side streets and all intersections Bangkok Rd, all side streets and all intersections Krabi Rd, all side streets and all intersections TakuaPa Rd, all side streets and all intersections Rattanakosin 200 Pi Rd, all side streets and all intersections Chaofa Road, both sides, from Bangkok Rd to the pedestrian overpass Thepkrasattri Rd, from the front of Wat Kosit Viharn to Tua Pho Intersection Soi Ton Pho, Soi Taling Chan and Soi Hub Ek Dibuk Rd, its entire length Moo Baan Saphan Hin