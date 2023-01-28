British International School, Phuket
Water supply in Cherng Talay to be affected by ‘step down tests’

PHUKET: The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced a major disruption to water supply in the Cherng Talay area on Tuesday night (Jan 31) as workers conduct ‘step down tests’ in order to test water-supply pressure in the water mains.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 January 2023, 04:33PM

Image: PWA

Image: PWA

The outage will be from 9pm to 11pm, the PWA said in an announcement posted last night (Jan 27).

The outage will affect 24 distinct areas, including the Bang Jo Intersection on Srisoonthorn Rd, as well as Surin Beach, Cherng Talay, Baan Pasak and even Kamala, the PWA announcement said.

“The PWA asks people to have water already in reserve for use during this period. The PWA Phuket branch will speed up the process [to be completed] as quickly as possible,” the announcement continued.

“Warm water, colour and a small amount of sediment may be found after repairs,” the notice explained.

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption.

People with enquiries about the outage wer advised to call the PWA Phuket branch at 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA Call Center at 1662.

