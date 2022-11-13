British International School, Phuket
PHUKET: Residents and businesses in Patong, Kathu, Karon, Chalong, Wichit, Srisoonthorn, Pa Khlok and Cherng Talay will see their mains water supply shut off on certain days next week (Nov 14-17), the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced in a series of notices.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 November 2022, 03:42PM

Areas in all three Phuket’s districts will be affected by water outages from Nov 14 to Nov 17. Photo: Paul B / Flickr

PWA’s water outage announcement for Nov 14. Image: PWA

PWA’s water outage announcement for Nov 15-16. Image: PWA

PWA’s water outage announcement for Nov 15. Image: PWA

PWA’s water outage announcement for Nov 15. Image: PWA

PWA’s water outage announcement for Nov 17. Image: PWA

PWA’s water outage announcement for Nov 17. Image: PWA

PWA’s water outage announcement for Nov 16-17. Image: PWA

On Monday (Nov 14), a new round of works is scheduled to be conducted on water pipes near the Muang Thong Circle in Wichit. Areas to be affected by the water outage, from 10am until the work is finished, include Tharn Thong Villa 1 and 3, Soi Tanitturakit, Soi Nanachat, Kanda Village, Soi Sowkem, Soi Gowna, Soi Borrae. Same areas were affected on Nov 9.

On Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov 15-16), areas in Patong and Kathu will have no water supply from 9pm due to water meter testing. The PWA did not announce when the testing is expected to finish.

The areas to be affected in Kathu on Nov 15-16 include Phuket Villa Kathu, Lake Ville 1 and 2, The Valley, The Heritage, Chale Khiri. Kathu Thani and other villages along Phra Phuket Kaew Rd.

In Patong, the areas to be affected include Phra Baramee Rd, Phisitkaranee, Phra Mettha Rd, Thaweewong Rd., Sainamyen Rd.

Also on Tuesday (Nov 15) morning, the PWA is planning to conduct a “step test” from 9am to 10am. The testing will affect water supply to Patong from Suwan Khiri Wong Temple along Phisitkaranee Rd to Ratchapathanuson Rd, Sainameen Rd, Nanai Rd.

On Tuesday (Nov 15) night, the PWA is planning to conduct a “step test” in Bang Jo from 9pm to 11pm. The areas to be affected by this outage include Bang Jo and a long stretch of Srisoonthorn Rd all the way down to Surin Beach.

On Wednesday and Thursday (Nov 16-17), water meters are to be tested in Karon. The time of the testing has not specified by the PWA. Areas to be affected include parts of Karon and Patong, namely Patak Rd from Centara and Karon Circle to Karon Municipality, and from Le Meridien to Nanai Rd, Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd, Phra Mettha Rd , Prachanukroh Rd.

On Thursday (Nov 17), water meters will be tested in Chalong resulting in no water supply on Chao Fa West Rd and Kwang Rd, including Phuket Villa Chao Fah 2, Phuket Villa 2 and 5, Land & Houses 88, Tinawut 1 and 2, Jomthong Thani Maneekram, Soi Luang Pho Cham, Soi Chaofa 73, Soi Nayai. The PWA did not specify any time for this outage.

Also on Thursday (Nov 17) a “zero pressure test” will be conducted in Bang Jo from 9pm to 11pm. The areas to be affected are in tambons Srisoonthorn and Pa Khlok. They include Soi Nopda Kaew, Supalai village in Bang Jo, Khao Lan Intersection, the Government Housing Authority village, Sinsuk Thani, Phanason Thalang, iLeaf Town, Yu Charoen, Supalao Pa Khlok, Siri, Udomsuk, Phrom Phan, Soi Yamu.

People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand. The tap water may have some discoloration after the works have been carried out.

For more information, contact the Phuket PWA on 076-319173 or 1662.

