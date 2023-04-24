Pro Property Partners
Water outages as ‘step tests’ continue

PHUKET: The Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has issued a raft of notices announcing water outages in key areas across the island in the coming days as step tests, to check water pressure, and repairs are made to mains water supply pipes.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 April 2023, 02:34PM

Areas to be affected from 9pm to 11pm tonight (Apr 24) start at the Muang ThongIntersection in Wichit and continue along Sakdidet Rd. Areas named as to be affected include Soi Gaona, Soi Suwanna, Soi Sao-ngern, Soi Thanit Turakij, Sakdidet Rd, Soi Hok Huad and Soi Naethonthip.

Areas along Wiset Rd south of Chalong Circle are to be affected from 10am to 11am tomorrow (Apr 25). The areas to be affected were described as from in front of Muang Phuket School to Saiyuan Rd in Rawai.

Areas to be affected by step tests from 9pm-11pm tomorrow night (Apr 25) were given as ‘Toyota bypass’; Soi Koh Kaew 1-11; Moo Baan Sri Suchart 2; Moo Baan Rock Garden 2, 3, 5; Moo Baan Permsinthani; Soi Pruyai; Soi Lookkaew; Soi Thepkrsattri kha lek; and the Lakkongsi intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd.

Key areas in Patong are to be affected on Wednesday (Apr 26), from 10am until the work is completed, with areas affected named as the ‘Khai Mook’ roundabout, the wastewater treatment plant street, Phra Metta Rd (still given as ‘Phang Muang Sai Kor’) and Pracha Nukro Rd.

Areas further north on the west coast will be affected 9pm to 11pm on Thursday (Apr 27), with the areas to be affected given as the Bangjo intersection, Baan Pasak, Kamala, Cherng Talay and Surin Beach.

People with enquiries regarding the water outages were advised to call the PWA at 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or call the PWA call center at 1662.

