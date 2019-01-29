THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Water outage to match blackout across Thalang

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced that the mains water supply will be shut-off across most of Thalang tomorrow (Jan 30).

construction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 January 2019, 12:19PM

The blackout will affect power supply to pump stations serving mains water supply to Sakoo (near Phuket International Airport), Mai Khao, Thepkrasattri, Srisoonthorn, Pa Khlok, Cherng Talay, Koh Kaew and Rassada.

The water supply will be shut-off from 9am to 4:30pm due to a power blackout at the same time at Sri Samut Rd, Supalai Hills housing estate, and Soi Cherng Talay, which will leave the water pump stations without electricity, the PWA said in its announcement.

The blackout will see electricity supply temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang tomorrow as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables. (See story here.)

“Please collect any water you may require beforehand. It is expected that the water may have some discolouration after the repairs,” the PWA statement said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Both the PWA and the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused.

For more information on the mains water supply, call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 082-7901634 or call centre 1662.

For more information about the power blackout, call the PEA on 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.

 

 

