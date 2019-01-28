Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Srisoonthorn Rd, from Supalai Hills housing estate to Soi Cherngtalay 1 (opposite Wat Cherng Talay).
The affected areas include Supalai Hills, The Valley2, Soi Wat Manik, Permsap Villas, Soi Bang Neow Dum, The Palace of Art restaurant, Baan Cherng Talay (Tantiwit) School and Thalang Siriyarnyon.
In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.
For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.
