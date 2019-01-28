THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Blackouts to hit Srisoonthorn, Cherng Talay

PHUKET: The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Thalang office has announced that the electricity supply will be temporarily shut off in parts of Thalang on Wednesday (Jan 30) as works are carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables.

Monday 28 January 2019, 02:08PM

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Srisoonthorn Rd, from Supalai Hills housing estate to Soi Cherngtalay 1 (opposite Wat Cherng Talay). Photo: PEA / file

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Srisoonthorn Rd, from Supalai Hills housing estate to Soi Cherngtalay 1 (opposite Wat Cherng Talay). Photo: PEA / file

Areas to be affected by the power outage, from 9am to 4:30pm, are along Srisoonthorn Rd, from Supalai Hills housing estate to Soi Cherngtalay 1 (opposite Wat Cherng Talay).

The affected areas include Supalai Hills, The Valley2, Soi Wat Manik, Permsap Villas, Soi Bang Neow Dum, The Palace of Art restaurant, Baan Cherng Talay (Tantiwit) School and Thalang Siriyarnyon.

In its announcement, the Thalang PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out.

For more information call the PEA at 076-386880-2 or call centre 1129.

 

 

Be the first to comment.

