Water outage to affect residential areas north of Heroines

PHUKET: Residents and businesses in tambon Srisoonthorn north of Heroines Monument will see their mains water supply shut off tomorow (Dec 1) due to scheduled works at Bang Jo Water Filtration Plant.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 November 2022, 06:54PM

Mains water supply outage will affect Srisoonthorn on Dec 1. Photo: Paul B / Flickr, PWA

The water outage, from 9pm till midnight, was announced by the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) in a notice issued earlier today (Nov 30).

According to the notice, the PWA has to shut down water supply so a “step test” can be performed at Bang Jo Water Filtration Plant in Srisoonthorn.

The areas to be affected include Soi Noptakaew, Ban Khian Intersection, Supalai Palm Springs Village, Phuket Villa Thalang Village, Phuket Thani Village, Sinsuk Thani Village, Phanason Park Ville 3.

The water supply will flow slowly or stop completely, the announcement noted. After the supply have been restored, the water may show some discolouration. People are urged to collect any water they may require during the period beforehand.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the PWA said.

For more information, people are advised to call the Phuket PWA on 076-319173, 063-4744565 or 1662.