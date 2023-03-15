333 at the beach
Water outage to affect northern Chalong

PHUKET: The Phuket Waterworks Authority (PWA) has announced a water outage in the northern parts of Chalong and into lower Wichit on Friday (Mar 17) while work is conducted on a mains supply pipe in Soi Ta-iad.

Water-Supply
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 March 2023, 12:51PM

The water outage will be from 10am until the work is complete, the PWA said in its announcement.

Areas that will be affected include Soi Ta-iad, The Rich Villas at Nabon, Phuket Villa California, KT Villa Nabon, Wongsiri, Baan Prangthong housing estate and Soi Songkhun – Soi Palai.

The water outage is necessary as work needs to be done on a 315mm HDPE pipe in Soi Ta-iad, the PWA explained.

Once the normal water supply pressure resumes, the water may be brown in colour before running clear again, the PWA warned.

Water pressure after the supply has resumed may be weak as it will take time for the pipe to refill and regain its pressure, the PWA noted.

The PWA recommended that people in the affected areas keep 200 litres per person per day ready for use while the water supply is shut off. 

The PWA apologised for any inconvenience caused by the work.

For more information about water supply, people were advised to call 076-319173 or 063-4744565, or the PWA Call Center at 1662.

