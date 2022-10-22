British International School, Phuket
Water levels in Phuket reservoirs stabilise as weather improves

PHUKET: The island’s three main reservoirs are still full to the brim with water, but the situation gradually improves due to less rainfall, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported today (Oct 22).

weatherSafetydisastersWater-Supply
By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 October 2022, 05:54PM

Bang Wad Reservoir on Oct 22. Photo: PR Phuket

Bang Wad Reservoir on Oct 22. Photo: PR Phuket

Bang Neow Dum Reservoir on Oct 22. Photo: PR Phuket

Bang Neow Dum Reservoir on Oct 22. Photo: PR Phuket

Klong Kata Reservoir on Oct 22. Photo: PR Phuket

Klong Kata Reservoir on Oct 22. Photo: PR Phuket

PhuketMet weather radar data as posted at 4.30pm on Oct 22. Image: PhuketMet

PhuketMet weather radar data as posted at 4.30pm on Oct 22. Image: PhuketMet

PhuketMet rainfall data as posted at 4.30pm on Oct 22. Image: PhuketMet

PhuketMet rainfall data as posted at 4.30pm on Oct 22. Image: PhuketMet

PhuketMet data as posted at 1pm on Oct 22. Image: PhuketMet

PhuketMet data as posted at 1pm on Oct 22. Image: PhuketMet

« »

The water volume level in all three reservoirs has decreased compared to yesterday and tends to decrease further due to the decrease in rainfall in the area. It is expected that water discharge can be stopped on Oct 23,” PR Phuket said.

Yet, according to the announcement posted on Oct 22, the water levels decreased only in two reservoirs out of three. The most recent data was as follows:

Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu was 102.5% full, with 10.45mn cubic meters of water (down from 10.47mn cubic meters the day before, see report here). The amount of rainwater received during the previous 24 hours totaled 8.5mm (down from 39.5mm).

Bang Neow Dum Reservoir in Srisoonthorn was 102% full, with 7.20 cubic meters of water (down from 7.23mn cubic meters the day before). The amount of rainwater received during the previous 24 hours totaled 7.4mm (down from 44.7mm).

Klong Kata Reservoir in Chalong was 104% full, with 4.16mn cubic meters of water (up from 4.14mn cubic meters the day before). The amount of rainwater received during the previous 24 hours totaled 40.05mm (down from 40.6mm).

The Southern Meteorological Center, West Coast, based near Phuket International Airport, recorded only light to medium rains on Oct 22.

The amount of rainfall recorded by the three Phuket stations from 7am yesterday (Oct 21) through 7am today (Oct 22) was as follows:

  • Mai Khao – 6.3 mm of rainfall;
  • Thalang Town – 23.6mm;
  • Mueang Phuket – 21mm.

The centre reported 529.9mm of rainfall already for October (as of noon Oct 22). The total rainfall for Phuket so far this year stands at 2398.8mm, the centre reported.

Phuket community
Safety first in Patong Hill landslide site repairs, says Phuket Governor

Well the road between Chalong and Kata maybe be close if more rain coming. It’s big logging and ro...(Read More)

Search launched for missing Russian tourist in Phuket

Red flags flying along the beaches yesterday but still the lemmings were headed for the sea in kamal...(Read More)

Landslide-hit section of bypass road to be closed until further notice

That more than 3 decades 'unfinished' hilltop building is the same as a construction opposit...(Read More)

Landslide-hit section of bypass road to be closed until further notice

Landslide-hit section Bypass for safety closed till further notice. But simular landslide situatio...(Read More)

Survivors ‘steadily recovering’

Childen are often stronger than we tend to think. Their still developing brains are quick to recover...(Read More)

Safety first in Patong Hill landslide site repairs, says Phuket Governor

The land of "safety first". That's why whenever I pass building sites I see the worker...(Read More)

Landslide-hit section of bypass road to be closed until further notice

An unfinished building which has been derelict for more than three decades is in dangerous of collap...(Read More)

More rains forecast while Phuket reservoirs stay full to the brim

I have a question. How can reservoirs be OVER 100% full?...(Read More)

Rain blamed for building collapse in Phuket Town

It's not difficult. Stop cutting down trees on slopes which are essential for stabilising the gr...(Read More)

Kamala - Patong road reopens, minor flooding persists

Kamala-Patong Rd, along landslide site reopened? While water still flowing down the slope? Seeing t...(Read More)

 

