Water levels in Phuket reservoirs stabilise as weather improves

PHUKET: The island’s three main reservoirs are still full to the brim with water, but the situation gradually improves due to less rainfall, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) reported today (Oct 22).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 22 October 2022, 05:54PM

“The water volume level in all three reservoirs has decreased compared to yesterday and tends to decrease further due to the decrease in rainfall in the area. It is expected that water discharge can be stopped on Oct 23,” PR Phuket said.

Yet, according to the announcement posted on Oct 22, the water levels decreased only in two reservoirs out of three. The most recent data was as follows:

Bang Wad Reservoir in Kathu was 102.5% full, with 10.45mn cubic meters of water (down from 10.47mn cubic meters the day before, see report here). The amount of rainwater received during the previous 24 hours totaled 8.5mm (down from 39.5mm).

Bang Neow Dum Reservoir in Srisoonthorn was 102% full, with 7.20 cubic meters of water (down from 7.23mn cubic meters the day before). The amount of rainwater received during the previous 24 hours totaled 7.4mm (down from 44.7mm).

Klong Kata Reservoir in Chalong was 104% full, with 4.16mn cubic meters of water (up from 4.14mn cubic meters the day before). The amount of rainwater received during the previous 24 hours totaled 40.05mm (down from 40.6mm).

The Southern Meteorological Center, West Coast, based near Phuket International Airport, recorded only light to medium rains on Oct 22.

The amount of rainfall recorded by the three Phuket stations from 7am yesterday (Oct 21) through 7am today (Oct 22) was as follows:

Mai Khao – 6.3 mm of rainfall;

Thalang Town – 23.6mm;

Mueang Phuket – 21mm.

The centre reported 529.9mm of rainfall already for October (as of noon Oct 22). The total rainfall for Phuket so far this year stands at 2398.8mm, the centre reported.