Water erosion reason behind Chalong reservoir road collapse

PHUKET: Authorities have claimed water erosion as the reason behind a large section of road collapsing at the Khlong Krata reservoir in Chalong recently.

transportconstructionSafety

By The Phuket News

Saturday 20 March 2021, 02:47PM

The Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office confirmed it recently undertook an examination of the site, located behind Luang Pu Supha Temple, where a stretch of the concrete road approximately 35 metres long had collapsed into the water 10 metres below on Feb 28.

The subsequent report, issued by the Engineering Division Director of Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office Natthapong Phitboon, stated that persistent waves created by strong winds had caused the erosion which resulted in the collapse.

Chalong Municipality installed a series of warnings to motorists after the incident occurred, ensuring the danger zone was clearly marked with traffic cones and tyres.

Additionally, work will soon commence on a reinforced concrete wall, known as Mechanically Stabilized Earth Wall, to remedy the situation.

Extensive tests and inspections will take place once the wall has been constructed to ensure it is strong enough to bear the load of traffic on the road and to maintain safety at all times, Mr Natthapong said in the notice.