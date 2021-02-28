BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Road collapses into Chalong reservoir

Road collapses into Chalong reservoir

PHUKET: Local residents have been warned to beware travelling on the road around the Khlong Krata reservoir in Chalong after a large section of road collapsed into the water.

transportconstructionSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 28 February 2021, 12:35PM

A large section of the road has collapsed into the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large section of the road has collapsed into the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large section of the road has collapsed into the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large section of the road has collapsed into the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large section of the road has collapsed into the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large section of the road has collapsed into the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large section of the road has collapsed into the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A large section of the road has collapsed into the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The warning sign installed to warn motorists.Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The warning sign installed to warn motorists.Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Long cracks appear elsewhere along the road around the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Long cracks appear elsewhere along the road around the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The road completes a 1.1km lap around the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The road completes a 1.1km lap around the lake. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Chalong Municipality has installed a sign warning motorists of one section 35 metres long that has collapsed into the water, some 10 metres below.

The danger area has been marked off with traffic cones and old tyres, for safety.

Local residents pointed out that many sections of the road that circles the reservoir, located behind Luang Pu Supha Temple, have already fallen into the water, which has not risen.

Some sections of the road show cracks up to 100m long, they pointed out.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

If no action is taken, it is only a matter of time before more large sections of the road fall into the water, they said.

“Local villagers have had accidents many times because the road around the reservoir has collapsed,” said local resident Wichian Sangsai, 53.

“The responsible agency has come to inspect [the damage], but have not come to make any repairs or improvements at all,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dust haze settles over Phuket
Anutin gets first COVID jab
Jailed protest leaders decry double standards
Phuket Opinion: Gunning for a duty of care
Tourists flock to eastern provinces
Chaiwat hits back at PACC over Kaeng Krachan burning
Phuket seafood festivals return to lure more tourists
Leatherback turtle nest hatches on Kata Beach
Bangla shooter released on bail
Patong jet-skis cleared for compliance
Myanmar envoy urges ‘strongest’ UN action as junta clamps down
Rediscover how to be Sustainable at an Affordable price
Monopoly: Phuket Edition tokens go on holiday
House raided after ‘pretty’ party death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The wait for Kata Beach’s first turtle hatchlings in 20 years

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Gunning for a duty of care

More like a quasi-mafia organization. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Gunning for a duty of care

Phuket polices (as with the wider police community in Thailand) have no credibility. Even if this gu...(Read More)

Prayut to get jab Sunday, Anutin to follow

Just red in BP that vaccinations of Prayut and Anutin are cancelled. Even that simple happening the ...(Read More)

Trash Talk: Tackling waste in Phuket

Why don't the provincial and city governments install garbage and recycling bins? I walk alo...(Read More)

Patong jet-skis cleared for compliance

@Fascinated yeah, it's like sidecars, they're technically illegal too from what I understand...(Read More)

United Phuket domestic tourism campaign to hit the road

I have had a home in Phuket 20 years. House on the market and moving off the island. Every year I ...(Read More)

Monopoly: Phuket Edition tokens go on holiday

@tamvong You forgot the "Serial complaining expats" !...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

Some very pertinent questions. 15K in UK money is one hell of a lot of money in Thailand. Perhaps hi...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

A RTP cpl, able to fork up Thb 600,000 bail? Wow, Good brown envelope sharing in the past. Long liv...(Read More)

Bangla shooter released on bail

Protesting Students in BKK, bail refused!! Suthep and ministers in BKK, involved in BKK protests 201...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
QSI Cooking 2021
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/

 