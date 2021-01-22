Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Vote for Old Kent Road on Phuket Monopoly

Vote for Old Kent Road on Phuket Monopoly

PHUKET: The Phuket edition of Monopoly was announced just a few weeks ago, and now the makers of the game are asking people to vote for what they think should replace Old Kent Road.


By The Phuket News

Friday 22 January 2021, 09:59AM

Image: Winning Moves UK

Image: Winning Moves UK

Old Kent Road has traditionally been the cheapest property square on the board. Costing players just sixty Monopoly dollars (the in-game currency), it is one of the easiest properties to build up your Monopoly empire, compared to the more costly properties such as Mayfair and Park Lane.

“Although Old Kent Road is on the lower end of the board, it’s famous around the world and people associate it with Monopoly,” says Jennifer Lau from Winning Moves UK Ltd, who is producing the game under official license from Hasbro, owners of Monopoly. 

“We want to replace this in the Phuket edition with something that is equally as famous in the area – whether it holds historical value or is significant to Phuket, we want to hear from everyone!”

Email phuket@winningmoves.co.uk or write into the Phuket Monopoly Facebook page for what you think should be on Old Kent Road.

Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers

With over a billion players worldwide and editions in 114 countries, Monopoly has long been a family favourite around the globe. Now, for the first time, Phuket will be getting its own edition of the world-famous board game.

In announcing the Phuket-themed edition last month, UK-based Winning Moves say that the game will be sold exclusively through local businesses in Phuket from August this year.

Each of the Monopoly spaces (28 in all) will be replaced with familiar locations around Phuket. Many of the Chance and Community Chest cards will also be getting a Phuket-themed makeover.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Vaccination packages mulled
Life will be different with Biden, government told
AstraZeneca vaccine approved, 50,000 doses due in February
Phuket marine life experts keep dolphins in danger under watch
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Empty airports: Easier for foreign residents to return to Thailand! || January 21
Phuket van driver pleas for police action over attempted murder
Police confirm Phuket bypass road speed limit is 50km/h
What impact did the US ‘Capitol Hill’ incident have on world democracy?
Nigerian man arrested in Patong for drugs
‘Democracy has prevailed’: Biden becomes 46th president
Immigration Bureau eases re-entry for residents
Government sets up legal cannabis business registration guide
Phuket officials confirmed involved in protected forest encroachment
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket schools allowed to reopen, but will they? || January 20
Phuket Smart Bus grinds to a halt – again

 

Phuket community
Nigerian man arrested in Patong for drugs

Just what Phuket needs...a scum bag criminal contributing nothing but crime. Jail him for a good wh...(Read More)

Phuket van driver pleas for police action over attempted murder

Proof of what a bunch of criminal thugs these miserable curs are...99% of'em. All it takes to m...(Read More)

AstraZeneca jabs tipped to get nod for ‘emergency use’

How many guinea pigs they need? The General-prime minister is already vaccinated. I am sure, with hi...(Read More)

Phuket van driver pleas for police action over attempted murder

Maybe they'd be comfortable mediating this in a kindergarten as that's clearly where they be...(Read More)

Police confirm Phuket bypass road speed limit is 50km/h

Hence why so many number pates paint whit now, compared to five years ago....(Read More)

AstraZeneca jabs tipped to get nod for ‘emergency use’

British technology and science to the rescue ...(Read More)

Immigration Bureau eases re-entry for residents

Presumably you're talking about "permanent residency" status? Something which very few...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

PN still waiting for clarification restrictions. Well, as visitors may do nothing on Phuket (not vis...(Read More)

Phuket Governor revises order for short-term arrivals

@ericphuket, Your experience underlines that all we read about laws/rules, including punishments, a...(Read More)

‘Peeping’ park officer will be charged, confirm police

A group of women experienced the same, not pressed charges. Why not? RTP Captain 'has other thin...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Benihana Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 